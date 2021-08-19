High school football Week 1 preview: Indian Trail vs. Madison La Follette

Indian Trail (0-0) at Madison La Follette (0-0)

About Indian Trail: The Hawks were able to play a Level 1 postseason game in 2020, marking their third straight WIAA Division-1 playoff appearance and their seventh in nine seasons since becoming a varsity program in 2012. ... Indian Trail will be looking to get its offense back on track in 2021 after the Hawks scored just 32 points total and were shutout three times in five games last season. ... Paul Hoffman enters his fifth season as the program's head coach and led the Hawks to back-to-back WIAA Division-1 second-round playoff appearances in 2018 and 2019. ... Indian Trail was picked to finish sixth among eighth teams in the Southeast Conference by WisSports.net. ... Hoffman served as an assistant at La Follette while teaching at Madison Memorial in 2011.