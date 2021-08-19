High school football Week 1 preview: Indian Trail vs. Madison La Follette

Indian Trail (0-0) at Madison La Follette (0-0)
When: 6 p.m. Friday
Where: Lussier Stadium, Madison
Last meeting: This is the teams' first meeting since Indian Trail became a varsity program in 2012.
About Indian Trail: The Hawks were able to play a Level 1 postseason game in 2020, marking their third straight WIAA Division-1 playoff appearance and their seventh in nine seasons since becoming a varsity program in 2012. ... Indian Trail will be looking to get its offense back on track in 2021 after the Hawks scored just 32 points total and were shutout three times in five games last season. ... Paul Hoffman enters his fifth season as the program's head coach and led the Hawks to back-to-back WIAA Division-1 second-round playoff appearances in 2018 and 2019. ... Indian Trail was picked to finish sixth among eighth teams in the Southeast Conference by WisSports.net. ... Hoffman served as an assistant at La Follette while teaching at Madison Memorial in 2011.
About La Follette: Out of the Big Eight Conference, the Lancers reached the WIAA Division-1 playoffs seven straight seasons from 2013-19 before opting out of the fall 2020 season because of the pandemic. ... They did not play an alternate spring 2021 season, either. ... La Follette finished tied for fourth with Sun Prairie in the Big Eight during their last full season in 2019.