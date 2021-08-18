 Skip to main content
High school football Week 1 preview: Shoreland Lutheran vs. St. Joseph
High school football Week 1 preview: Shoreland Lutheran vs. St. Joseph

Shoreland Lutheran (0-0) at St. Joseph (0-0)

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Ameche Field

Last meeting: St. Joseph defeated Shoreland, 34-7, at Shoreland in Week 6 of the 2019 season, when both teams were members of the Metro Classic Conference. ... Then a sophomore, St. Joseph quarterback Jacob Ashmus passed for 151 yards and three touchdowns and added 30 yards rushing.

About Shoreland: The Pacers remain in the Metro Classic Conference after the Metro Classic and Midwest Classic conferences were realigned prior to last season. ... Shoreland last reached the postseason in a non-COVID year in 2015, when the Pacers made it all the way to the WIAA Division-5 state semifinals. ... Shoreland head coach Paul Huebner will begin his 11th campaign leading the team, which makes him the longest-tenured head football coach in the county. ... Shoreland was picked to finish fifth among eight teams in the Metro Classic Conference by WisSports.net.

About St. Joseph: The Lancers switched from the Metro Classic to the Midwest Classic Conference after realignment prior to last season. ... St. Joseph finished 3-4 overall in last year's COVID-altered season and participated in two WIAA Division-5 postseason games, winning 49-7 over Christian Life in Level 1 and losing 54-13 to Racine Lutheran in Level 2. ... The Lancers' last playoff appearance in a non-COVID year was in 2017 in Division-5. ... St. Joseph head coach Matt Rizzo begins his third season in charge of the Lancers and his eighth overall as a head coach in the county after being the head man at Bradford from 2013-17. ... St. Joseph was picked to finish second in the Midwest Classic Conference, behind only Racine Lutheran, by WisSports.net.

