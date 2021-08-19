High school football Week 1 preview: Verona vs. Tremper

Verona (0-0) at Tremper (0-0)

About Verona: The Wildcats, who play in the Big Eight Conference, reached the WIAA Division-1 playoffs six consecutive seasons before sitting out for the fall 2020 season due to the pandemic. ... They opted to play an alternate spring season in 2021, in which they finished 3-3. ... Verona had originally been scheduled to host Tremper to begin the 2020 season. ... In its last full season, 2019, Verona finished tied for second in the Big Eight with Middleton, behind first-place Madison Memorial. ... The Wildcats reached their lone WIAA state championship game in 2008, when they finished as the Division-2 runner-up.

About Tremper: The Trojans begin 2021 seeking to end a lengthy postseason drought, which has now reached 10 seasons going back to their last appearance in 2010. ... Before that, Tremper had made the WIAA Division-1 playoffs 18 times over the previous 22 seasons going back to 1989, including a state title in 1991 under Ron Davies and state runner-up finishes in 1992 under Davies, 1995 under Tom Follis and 2001 under Frank Matrise Jr. ... The Trojans also won back-to-back Division-1 state titles in 1979 and 1980 under Davies. .... Colin Zalokar begins his second campaign as Tremper's head coach and is still seeking his first win after going 0-5 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season. ... Tremper was picked to finish in eighth and last place in the Southeast Conference by WisSports.net.