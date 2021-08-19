High school football Week 1 preview: Wilmot vs. Kettle Moraine

Wilmot (0-0) at Kettle Moraine (0-0)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Kettle Moraine High School
Last meeting: According to News records, this is the teams' first meeting in recent history.
About Wilmot: Not counting last season, when they were unable to participate in the limited postseason, the Panthers have reached the WIAA Division-2 playoffs 10 years in a row going back to 2010. ... That includes every season under head coach Keiya Square, who begins his fifth season leading Wilmot. ... Wilmot was able to play just four games in 2020 due to COVID-related issues and went 2-2. ... The Panthers had a memorable season opener three years ago in 2018 when they defeated Bradford in four overtimes, 22-19. ... In the WisSports.net Class of 2022 player rankings, Ethan Ivan was No. 10 among defensive linemen.
About Kettle Moraine: The Lasers, who compete in he extremely difficult Classic Eight Conference, have made four consecutive WIAA Division-1 playoff appearances dating back to 2017. ... They went 2-4 in last year's COVID-abbreviated season and in 2019 managed to go 4-4 in a conference that includes two-time defending WIAA Division-1 state champion Muskego, along with some of the stronger programs in the state in Waukesha West, Hartland Arrowhead, Waukesha Catholic Memorial and Mukwonago. ... WisSports.net picked Kettle Moraine to finish sixth among eight teams in the Classic Eight this season.