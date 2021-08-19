High school football Week 1 preview: Wilmot vs. Kettle Moraine

Wilmot (0-0) at Kettle Moraine (0-0)

About Wilmot: Not counting last season, when they were unable to participate in the limited postseason, the Panthers have reached the WIAA Division-2 playoffs 10 years in a row going back to 2010. ... That includes every season under head coach Keiya Square, who begins his fifth season leading Wilmot. ... Wilmot was able to play just four games in 2020 due to COVID-related issues and went 2-2. ... The Panthers had a memorable season opener three years ago in 2018 when they defeated Bradford in four overtimes, 22-19. ... In the WisSports.net Class of 2022 player rankings, Ethan Ivan was No. 10 among defensive linemen.