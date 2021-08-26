High school football Week 2 preview: Bradford at Muskego

Bradford (0-1) at Muskego (1-0)
When: 7 p.m., Thursday
Where: Muskego High School, W185 S 8750 Racine Ave., Muskego
Last meeting: The teams last met in 2011, when Bradford beat Muskego, 27-21, in the WIAA playoffs; had been scheduled to meet in 2020, but was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
About Muskego: Considered as one of the state’s top, if not top, overall programs in recent years. ... The Warriors are ranked No. 1 in the first WisSports.net Division 1 poll and tied with Franklin for the top spot in the first Associated Press Large School poll ... Muskego has won 38 straight games and is a three-time state finals participant (1994, 2018, 2019, with state championships in 2018 and 2019 and an “uncrowned” undefeated title run during the pandemic a year ago. ... The program’s juniors and seniors haven’t lost a game at any level. ... Muskego is led by senior running back Carson Holman, who rushed for 595 yards and four touchdowns as a junior. ... Muskego won it’s opener last week, 21-7, over Wisconsin Rapids.
About Bradford: The Red Devils lost in first-year head coach Gaz Osmani’s debut last week, 27-10, to Eau Claire Regis, the top-ranked team in Division 6 in the first WisSports.net poll of the season ... Bradford was led last week by quarterback Nate Olsen (131 yards passing), Quinton Henry (six catches, 68 yards) and Keany Parks (seven rushing attempts, 34 yards). ... Olsen and Henry connected on a 47-yard touchdown pass in the loss. ... Bradford, picked second in the Southeast Conference this year, opens SEC play next week at crosstown rival Tremper.