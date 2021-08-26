High school football Week 2 preview: Bradford at Muskego

Last meeting: The teams last met in 2011, when Bradford beat Muskego, 27-21, in the WIAA playoffs; had been scheduled to meet in 2020, but was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Muskego: Considered as one of the state’s top, if not top, overall programs in recent years. ... The Warriors are ranked No. 1 in the first WisSports.net Division 1 poll and tied with Franklin for the top spot in the first Associated Press Large School poll ... Muskego has won 38 straight games and is a three-time state finals participant (1994, 2018, 2019, with state championships in 2018 and 2019 and an “uncrowned” undefeated title run during the pandemic a year ago. ... The program’s juniors and seniors haven’t lost a game at any level. ... Muskego is led by senior running back Carson Holman, who rushed for 595 yards and four touchdowns as a junior. ... Muskego won it’s opener last week, 21-7, over Wisconsin Rapids.