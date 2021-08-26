High school football Week 2 preview: Racine Case at Wilmot

Last meeting: Teams met in 2019, a 35-20 Wilmot win; had been scheduled to play in 2020, but that was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Racine Case: Lost its 2021 opener last week, 14-13, at Beloit Memorial. ... The Eagles held a 13-7 lead at halftime before Memorial scored the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter. ... Racine Case was led in Week 1 by Gavin Gutman (197 yards passing), Termarion Brumby (6 catches, 94 yards receiving), Amarrion Bridges (4 catches, 51 yards) and Eli Anderson (43 yards rushing). ... Case didn’t play in either the regular or alternate season in 2020, after a playoff season in 2019, the Eagles’ first postseason appearance since 1997.