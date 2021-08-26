 Skip to main content
High school football Week 2 preview: Racine Case at Wilmot
High school football Week 2 preview: Racine Case at Wilmot

Racine Case (0-1) at Wilmot (0-1)

When: 7 p.m., Thursday

Where: Wilmot High School, 11112 308th Ave., Wilmot

Last meeting: Teams met in 2019, a 35-20 Wilmot win; had been scheduled to play in 2020, but that was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About Racine Case: Lost its 2021 opener last week, 14-13, at Beloit Memorial. ... The Eagles held a 13-7 lead at halftime before Memorial scored the game-winning touchdown in the fourth quarter. ... Racine Case was led in Week 1 by Gavin Gutman (197 yards passing), Termarion Brumby (6 catches, 94 yards receiving), Amarrion Bridges (4 catches, 51 yards) and Eli Anderson (43 yards rushing). ... Case didn’t play in either the regular or alternate season in 2020, after a playoff season in 2019, the Eagles’ first postseason appearance since 1997.

About Wilmot: The Panthers, under fifth-year head coach Keiya Square, lost their 2021 opener last week, 39-0, at Kettle Moraine. ... Anthony Hall led Wilmot with 53 yards rushing in the loss.

Dan Truttschel

