High school football Week 3: Bradford and Tremper ready to clash for third time in calendar year

The Bradford and Tremper football programs have always been familiar with each other.

But perhaps never more familiar than they are right now.

That's what happens when you play a team for the third time in less than a year, as the crosstown rivals will do when they meet at 7 p.m. Friday at Ameche Field for the 62nd time overall in the rivalry's storied history, which dates back to 1964.

Prior to 2020, the schools had met twice in one season three times by virtue of playing each other in the postseason, in addition to their annual regular-season game. But last season, they met twice in the regular season in the span of just 28 days.

After the season didn't start until the last weekend in September due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Red Devils and Trojans played each other in Week 2 on Oct. 2 at Ameche Field, a 30-13 Bradford victory. Then, after some Southeast Conference teams had to cancel games due to pandemic concerns, leaving other teams with schedule openings, the rivals hooked up again on Oct. 30 at Bradford Stadium, this time a 48-6 Red Devils victory.