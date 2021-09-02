High school football Week 3: Bradford and Tremper ready to clash for third time in calendar year

The Bradford and Tremper football programs have always been familiar with each other.
But perhaps never more familiar than they are right now.
That's what happens when you play a team for the third time in less than a year, as the crosstown rivals will do when they meet at 7 p.m. Friday at Ameche Field for the 62nd time overall in the rivalry's storied history, which dates back to 1964.
Prior to 2020, the schools had met twice in one season three times by virtue of playing each other in the postseason, in addition to their annual regular-season game. But last season, they met twice in the regular season in the span of just 28 days.
After the season didn't start until the last weekend in September due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Red Devils and Trojans played each other in Week 2 on Oct. 2 at Ameche Field, a 30-13 Bradford victory. Then, after some Southeast Conference teams had to cancel games due to pandemic concerns, leaving other teams with schedule openings, the rivals hooked up again on Oct. 30 at Bradford Stadium, this time a 48-6 Red Devils victory.
Overall, Bradford has won seven straight between the teams going into Friday's matchup and has dominated the rivalry in general for quite a while now, winning 14 of the last 15. Tremper's only victory in that span came via a 21-14 decision in 2014.
The Trojans still hold the all-time edge, 35-25-1, in the rivalry. Tremper won nine straight from 1973-81 and 10 straight from 1988-97.
This week also marks the start of conference play around the county. Here's a closer look at Friday's SEC matchup between Bradford and Tremper.
Previews of the other Week 3 games involving county teams will be at kenoshanews.com/sports on Friday morning and in Friday's print edition of the News.
Bradford (0-2) at Tremper (1-1)
When: 7 p.m. tonight
Where: Ameche Field
Broadcast: WLIP (AM 1050) and WGTD Live on Facebook (Facebook.com/WGTDFM)
Gameday information: No tickets will be sold at the game. ... Fans can use one of two options for entry: Passes (Tremper Athletic Pass, Bradford Athletic Pass, Senior Citizen Pass, KUSD employee ID, Southeast Conference Pass; Tremper and Bradford Athletic Passes will be sold at each school’s gate); or Ticket Spicket app or website (purchase admission on the Ticket Spicket app by searching "Tremper" or present printed tickets by purchasing at ticketspicket.com; prices are $5 for adults, $4 for students and senior citizens). ... Tremper fans should park in the Ameche Lot and enter in the west gate, while Bradford fans should park in Anderson Pool lot and enter in the east gate. ... Gates will open at 6 p.m.
Last meeting: The Red Devils blew out the Trojans, 48-6, on Oct. 30 at Bradford Stadium last season as the teams met for the second time in 2020. ... Bradford QB Nate Olson, then a junior, threw for 163 yards and three TDs, Keany Parks rushed for 168 yards and two TDs and Christian Crump caught four passes for 103 yards and a TD. ... Tremper leads the all-time series, 35-25-1, but Bradford has won seven straight and 14 of the last 15.
About Bradford: Picked to finish second in the Southeast Conference by WisSports.net, the Red Devils are trying to get going after an 0-2 start in non-conference play, albeit against two top-tier opponents. ... In Week 1, Bradford lost 27-10 at home to Eau Claire Regis, the top-ranked team in both this week's Division-6 state coaches poll and the Associated Press Small Division state poll. ... In Week 2, Bradford lost 52-14 at two-time defending WIAA Division-1 state champion Muskego, ranked No. 1 in this week's Division-1 state coaches poll and No. 2 in the AP Large Division state poll.
About Tremper: The Trojans went 1-1 in non-conference place, losing 42-7 at home to Verona in Week 1 before a 26-24 OT victory over Milwaukee King at Milwaukee South Stadium in Week 2. ... That was Tremper's first win since Sept. 13, 2019 and was secured when senior Kyle Holm scored on an 8-yard run and senior QB Cash Raethke ran in the two-point conversion in OT. ... It was also the first win for second-year head coach Colin Zalokar after the Trojans had gone 0-5 in his first season during the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign.
The Rivalry
Tremper leads the all-time series 35-25-1.
1964 — Tremper 35, Bradford 7
1965 — Bradford 26, Tremper 7
1966 — Bradford 33, Tremper 6
1967 — Tremper 21, Bradford 13
1968 — Tremper 12, Bradford 6
1969 — Bradford 32, Tremper 20
1970 — Bradford 14, Tremper 14, tie
1971 — Tremper 25, Bradford 7
1972 — Bradford 7, Tremper 6
1973 — Tremper 43, Bradford 14
1974 — Tremper 14, Bradford 12
1975 — Tremper 14, Bradford 6
1976 — Tremper 23, Bradford 0
1977 — Tremper 34, Bradford 12
1978 — Tremper 54, Bradford 6
1979 — Tremper 29, Bradford 0
1980 — Tremper 48, Bradford 6
1981 — Tremper 27, Bradford 0
1982 — Bradford 21, Tremper 7
1983 — Tremper 20, Bradford 17, OT
1984 — Tremper 15, Bradford 7
1985 — Tremper 34, Bradford 6
1986 — Bradford 18, Tremper 10
1987 — Bradford 9, Tremper 7
1988 — Tremper 14, Bradford 0
1989 — Tremper 20, Bradford 0
1990 — Tremper 34, Bradford 7
1991 — Tremper 29, Bradford 0
1992 — Tremper 35, Bradford 13
1993 — Tremper 31, Bradford 6
1994 — Tremper 19, Bradford 14
1995 — Tremper 41, Bradford 6
1996 — Tremper 24, Bradford 0
1997 — Tremper 24, Bradford 0
1998 — Bradford 6, Tremper 0
1999 — Tremper 42, Bradford 0
2000 — Tremper 28, Bradford 6
2001 — Tremper 28, Bradford 0
2002 — Tremper 45, Bradford 42, 2OT
2003 — Bradford 21, Tremper 14, OT
2004 — Tremper 42, Bradford 6
2005 — Tremper 17, Bradford 7
2006 — Bradford 21, Tremper 14
2007 — Tremper 26, Bradford 6
2007 — Bradford 21, Tremper 13 (WIAA playoffs)
2008 — Tremper 24, Bradford 20
2009 — Bradford 35, Tremper 6
2009 — Bradford 56, Tremper 20 (WIAA playoffs)
2010 — Bradford 70, Tremper 21
2010 — Bradford 28, Tremper 14 (WIAA playoffs)
2011 — Bradford 48, Tremper 23
2012 — Bradford 49, Tremper 35
2013 — Bradford 41, Tremper 24
2014 — Tremper 21, Bradford 14
2015 — Bradford 37, Tremper 6
2016 — Bradford 60, Tremper 34
2017 — Bradford 51, Tremper 10
2018 — Bradford 23, Tremper 7
2019 — Bradford 6, Tremper 0, OT
2020 — Bradford 30, Tremper 13
2020 — Bradford 48, Tremper 6 (teams played 2nd regular-season game due to pandemic)