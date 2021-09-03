High school football Week 3 preview: Central at Union Grove

Last meeting: The Broncos stomped their way to a 54-16 win on Oct. 17 last season in Paddock Lake, rolling up 461 rushing yards on 9.2 yards per attempt. ... The winner of this game will have a big early leg up in the battle for the Southern Lakes title, which Union Grove won in 2020.
About Central: Off to a 2-0 start under second-year head coach Jared Franz, the Falcons have scored 103 points already after a 63-34 road win over Racine Park in Week 1 and a 40-20 home win over Woodstock North (Ill.) in Week 2. ... Bruising senior RB Jakob Simmons has racked up 580 yards and nine TDs on the ground already.
About Union Grove: The favorites to win the SLC title going into the season, the Broncos were ranked No. 6 in the Division-3 state coaches poll this week and received six votes in the AP Large Division State poll. ... Union Grove beat Racine Lutheran, 35-14, in Week 1 and Williamsville (Ill.), 41-18, in Week 2 and has gotten 452 rushing yards and seven TDs from senior RB Cody Cotton.
