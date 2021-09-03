High school football Week 3 preview: Franklin at Indian Trail

Franklin (2-0) at Indian Trail (1-1)

When: 7 p.m. tonight

Where: Jaskwhich Stadium

Last meeting: The Sabers won, 28-6, when the teams met on Oct. 2 last season in Franklin. ... Indian Trail was down just 7-0 at halftime but couldn't muster enough offense to win. ... Franklin has won 34 straight games against Kenosha County opponents dating back to 2011.

About Franklin: Led by senior QB Myles Burkett, a University of Wisconsin recruit, the Sabers were ranked No. 1 in this week's AP Large Division state poll and No. 2 in this week's Division-1 state coaches poll. ... Franklin has already defeated two ranked opponents this season, as the Sabers upended Appleton North (No. 6 coaches, No. 10 AP), 35-31, on a last-second Hail Mary from Burkett to Jacques Brooks in Week 1 before knocking off Fond du Lac (No. 7 coaches), 39-13, in Week 2.