High school football Week 3 preview: Franklin at Indian Trail

Franklin (2-0) at Indian Trail (1-1)
When: 7 p.m. tonight
Where: Jaskwhich Stadium
Last meeting: The Sabers won, 28-6, when the teams met on Oct. 2 last season in Franklin. ... Indian Trail was down just 7-0 at halftime but couldn't muster enough offense to win. ... Franklin has won 34 straight games against Kenosha County opponents dating back to 2011.
About Franklin: Led by senior QB Myles Burkett, a University of Wisconsin recruit, the Sabers were ranked No. 1 in this week's AP Large Division state poll and No. 2 in this week's Division-1 state coaches poll. ... Franklin has already defeated two ranked opponents this season, as the Sabers upended Appleton North (No. 6 coaches, No. 10 AP), 35-31, on a last-second Hail Mary from Burkett to Jacques Brooks in Week 1 before knocking off Fond du Lac (No. 7 coaches), 39-13, in Week 2.
About Indian Trail: The Hawks went 1-1 in non-conference play after winning at Madison La Follette, 42-19, in Week 1 and losing at home to Evanston (Ill.), 26-6, in Week 2. ... Sophomore QB LJ Dagen rushed for 208 yards and four TDs against La Follette and 118 yards against Evanston. ... Junior LB Luke Hogan already has three takeaways this season with two INTs and a fumble recovery.