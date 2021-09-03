High school football Week 3 preview: Kingdom Prep Lutheran at St. Joseph

Kingdom Prep Lutheran (1-1) at St. Joseph (2-0) Last meeting: This is the first meeting between the programs. About Kingdom Prep: Based out of Wauwatosa, Kingdom Prep is in its second year as a varsity program. ... Kingdom Prep is 1-1 after a 12-0 win at Rib Lake/Prentice in Week 1 and a 36-22 loss at Milwaukee Lutheran in Week 2. About St. Joseph: The Lancers are off to a high-flying 2-0 start after non-conference wins of 44-14 over Shoreland Lutheran in Week 1 and 35-0 over Cudahy in Week 2, both at Ameche Field. ... St. Joseph senior QB Jacob Ashmus has racked up 395 passing yards and seven TDs through the air already this season, including four TD passes in the first half last week against Cudahy.
Caden Tolefree runs in from 6 yards out for a St. Joseph TD.
Mike Johnson
IN PHOTOS: St. Joseph baseball team on its WIAA Division-3 state title run
SJ Sports Photo
St. Joseph senior Jack Davidson holds up the WIAA Division-3 state baseball championship trophy in front of a cheering crowd after the Lancers’ 7-4 victory over Coleman in the state title game Tuesday night at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.
Mike Johnson
St. Joseph baseball 9
The St. Joseph baseball team accepts the WIAA Division-3 sectional championship plaque after the Lancers defeated Ozaukee, 6-4, in the final last week at Random Lake. The win improved St. Joseph to 23-1 and sent the Lancers to the State Tournament on Tuesday in Grand Chute, where they’ll face Marathon in the semifinals at approximately 1:30 p.m. The state title game is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Tuesday.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
St. Joseph baseball 8
The six seniors from the St. Joseph baseball team, (from left) Peter Ruffolo, Joey Istvanek, Jack Davidson, Frank McGuire, Danny Santarelli and Max McCarville, pose with the WIAA Division-3 sectional championship plaque after last week's win over Ozaukee in the sectional final at Random Lake. The win improved St. Joseph to 23-1 and sent the Lancers to the State Tournament on Tuesday in Grand Chute, where they'll face Marathon in the semifinals at approximately 1:30 p.m. The state title game is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Tuesday.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
Setter Semifinal
St. Joseph junior Andrew Setter delivers a pitch during a WIAA Division-3 State Baseball Tournament semifinal against Marathon on Tuesday afternoon at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute.
Mike Johnson
St. Joseph baseball 6
Jacob Ashmus makes a play during last week's WIAA Division-3 baseball sectional at Random Lake.
PHOTO SUBMITTED
St. Joseph baseball 7
St. Joseph's Luke Schuler fires a pitch during last week's WIAA Division-3 sectional final against Ozaukee at Random Lake.
PHOTO SUBMITTED
St. Joseph baseball 5
St. Joseph's Jack Davidson shows some emotion from second base during last week's WIAA Division-3 sectional at Random Lake.
PHOTO SUBMITTED
St. Joseph baseball 1
St. Joseph's Brady Davidson heads to first base during last week's WIAA Division-3 sectional at Random Lake.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
St. Joseph's baseball 2
Members of the St. Joseph baseball team storm the mound after the final out in last week's WIAA Division-3 sectional final win over Ozaukee at Random Lake. The win improved St. Joseph to 23-1 and sent the Lancers to the State Tournament on Tuesday in Grand Chute, where they'll face Marathon in the semifinals at approximately 1:30 p.m. The state title game is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Tuesday.
PHOTO SUBMITTED
St. Joseph baseball 3
St. Joseph's Frank McGuire celebrates at second base during last week's WIAA Division-3 sectionals at Random Lake.
PHOTO SUBMITTED
St. Joseph baseball 4
St. Joseph’s Frank McGuire takes a swing during a WIAA Division-3 baseball sectional at Random Lake.
PHOTO SUBMITTED
SJ Baseball 5
The St. Joseph baseball team poses with the regional championship trophy after defeating Shoreland Lutheran, 7-0, in a WIAA Division-3 regional final on Wednesday at Carthage’s Augie Schmidt Field. Andrew Setter pitched a no-hitter for the Lancers.
PHOTO COURTESY SJCA ATHLETICS
SJ Baseball 4
The St. Joseph baseball team poses with Little Leaguers of Kenosha Commissioner Dr. James L. Santarelli (holding trophy) after defeating Shoreland Lutheran, 7-0, in a WIAA Division-3 regional final on Wednesday at Carthage's Augie Schmidt Field. Andrew Setter threw a no-hitter for the Lancers.
PHOTO COURTESY WILLIAM VAN LANNEN, SJCA
SJ Baseball 3
St. Joseph's Jack Davidson settles under a flyball in center field as Jacob Ashmus looks on during a WIAA Division-3 regional final baseball game against Shoreland Lutheran on Wednesday at Carthage's Augie Schmidt Field. The Lancers won, 7-0, behind Andrew Setter's no-hitter.
PHOTO COURTESY WILLIAM VAN LANNEN, SJCA
SJ Baseball 2
St. Joseph’s Jack Davidson makes a catch in center field during a WIAA Division-3 regional final baseball game against Shoreland Lutheran on Wednesday at Carthage’s Augie Schmidt Field. The Lancers won, 7-0, behind Andrew Setter’s no-hitter.
PHOTO COURTESY WILLIAM VAN LANNEN, SJCA
SJ Baseball 1
St. Joseph’s Matt Schulte runs to first base during a WIAA Division-3 regional final baseball game against Shoreland Lutheran on Wednesday at Carthage’s Augie Schmidt Field. The Lancers won, 7-0, behind Andrew Setter’s no-hitter.
PHOTO COURTESY WILLIAM VAN LANNEN, SJCA
SJ Baseball 4
Jacob Ashmus takes a swing for the St. Joseph baseball team during a Metro Classic Conference game at Simmons Field earlier this season. The Lancers wrapped up their second straight Metro Classic title Wednesday by finishing off a 14-0 win over St. Thomas More at Carthage's Augie Schmidt Field.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
SJ Baseball 5
Danny Santarelli takes a swing for the St. Joseph baseball team in a Metro Classic Conference win over Whitefish Bay Dominican on June 1 at Simmons Field.
SUBMITTED PHOTOs
SJ Baseball 2
Andrew Setter settles under a fly ball for the St. Joseph baseball team in a Metro Classic Conference win over Whitefish Bay Dominican on June 1 at Simmons Field.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
SJ Baseball 3
Max McCarville throws across the diamond for the St. Joseph baseball team in a Metro Classic Conference win over Whitefish Bay Dominican on June 1 at Simmons Field.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
SJ Baseball 1
Danny Santarelli makes a throw for the St. Joseph baseball team in a Metro Classic Conference win over Whitefish Bay Dominican on June 1 at Simmons Field.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
SJ State Champs
The St. Joseph baseball team poses with the plaque it received for winning the WIAA Division-3 state title last week at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute. It’s the fourth WIAA state title in program history.
Mike Johnson
