 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school football Week 3 preview: Kingdom Prep Lutheran at St. Joseph
0 Comments
alert

High school football Week 3 preview: Kingdom Prep Lutheran at St. Joseph

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
St. Joseph logo

Kingdom Prep Lutheran (1-1) at St. Joseph (2-0)

When: 7 p.m. tonight

Where: Bradford Stadium

Last meeting: This is the first meeting between the programs.

About Kingdom Prep: Based out of Wauwatosa, Kingdom Prep is in its second year as a varsity program. ... Kingdom Prep is 1-1 after a 12-0 win at Rib Lake/Prentice in Week 1 and a 36-22 loss at Milwaukee Lutheran in Week 2.

About St. Joseph: The Lancers are off to a high-flying 2-0 start after non-conference wins of 44-14 over Shoreland Lutheran in Week 1 and 35-0 over Cudahy in Week 2, both at Ameche Field. ... St. Joseph senior QB Jacob Ashmus has racked up 395 passing yards and seven TDs through the air already this season, including four TD passes in the first half last week against Cudahy.

Caden Tolefree runs in from 6 yards out for a St. Joseph TD.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert