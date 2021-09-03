High school football Week 3 preview: Living Word Lutheran at Christian Life

Living Word Lutheran (1-1) at Christian Life (2-0)
When: 7 p.m. tonight
Where: Central High School, Paddock Lake
Last meeting: The Eagles defeated the Timberwolves, 27-6, at Living Word Lutheran on Oct. 24 last season, as CLS rolled up 317 rushing yards. ... It was actually the Eagles' second win over the Timberwolves last season, both in the same location, including a 40-19 victory on Oct. 10.
About Living Word Lutheran: The Timberwolves are 1-1 following a 26-16 win at Northern Elite in Niagara in Week 1 and a 41-22 home loss to Wild Rose in Week 2.
About Christian Life: The Eagles are 2-0 going into Midwest Classic Conference play for the first time in their third season after returning to the varsity level in 2019. ... They beat St. Thomas More, 19-14, at St. Francis in Week 1 and notched a 42-0 blowout at St. John's NW Military Academy in Week 2. ... CLS junior QB Erik Decker has accounted for 457 total yards and nine TDs in two games, including four passing TDs and two rushing TDs in last week's victory.
