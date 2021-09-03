High school football Week 3 preview: St. Thomas More at Shoreland Lutheran

Last meeting: The teams remained together in the Metro Classic Conference when the Metro and Midwest Classic conferences realigned before last season, and the Pacers rolled past the Cavaliers, 48-12, on Oct. 30 of last year at St. Francis High School. ... Shoreland RB Nolan Cipov, now a senior, rushed for 53 yards and two TDs on six carries in that game.
About St. Thomas More: The Cavaliers went 0-2 in non-conference play, but both games were close, as they lost 19-14 to Christian Life at St. Francis in Week 1 and 28-20 to Milwaukee Pius XI at Wisconsin Lutheran College's Raabe Stadium in Week 2.
About Shoreland: The Pacers are looking to rebound from a non-conference slate in which they were defeated 44-14 by St. Joseph at Ameche Field in Week 1 and 20-0 by Burlington Catholic Central at home in Week 2.
