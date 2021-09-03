 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school football Week 3 preview: St. Thomas More at Shoreland Lutheran
0 Comments
alert

High school football Week 3 preview: St. Thomas More at Shoreland Lutheran

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Shoreland logo

St. Thomas More (0-2) at Shoreland Lutheran (0-2)

When: 7 p.m. tonight

Where: Shoreland Stadium

Last meeting: The teams remained together in the Metro Classic Conference when the Metro and Midwest Classic conferences realigned before last season, and the Pacers rolled past the Cavaliers, 48-12, on Oct. 30 of last year at St. Francis High School. ... Shoreland RB Nolan Cipov, now a senior, rushed for 53 yards and two TDs on six carries in that game.

About St. Thomas More: The Cavaliers went 0-2 in non-conference play, but both games were close, as they lost 19-14 to Christian Life at St. Francis in Week 1 and 28-20 to Milwaukee Pius XI at Wisconsin Lutheran College's Raabe Stadium in Week 2.

About Shoreland: The Pacers are looking to rebound from a non-conference slate in which they were defeated 44-14 by St. Joseph at Ameche Field in Week 1 and 20-0 by Burlington Catholic Central at home in Week 2.

The Shoreland defense makes a stop.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert