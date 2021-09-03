 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school football Week 3 preview: Wilmot at Delavan-Darien
0 Comments
alert

High school football Week 3 preview: Wilmot at Delavan-Darien

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Wilmot logo

Wilmot (0-1) at Delavan-Darien (0-1)

When: 7 p.m. tonight

Where: Big Foot High School

Last meeting: The teams played each other on Oct. 17 at Wilmot's Frank Bucci Field last season, and the Panthers outscored the Comets 24-7 in the second half to pull away for a 30-19 victory. ... Wilmot rushed for 223 yards in that game, while Delavan-Darien ran for 164.

About Wilmot: After a 39-0 Week 1 loss at Kettle Moraine to open the season, the Panthers had their scheduled Week 2 home game against Racine Case cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns for Case. ... Wilmot has played just five total games since 2019 as the Panthers look to begin a full SLC slate.

About Delevan-Darien: The Comets had their Week 1 game against Milwaukee Hamilton cancelled before suffering a 38-0 Week 2 home loss to Lodi, ranked No. 3 this week in the Division-4 state coaches poll and No. 5 in the AP Medium Division State poll. ... Delavan-Darien has lost 11 straight since beating Union Grove on Sept. 20, 2019.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert