High school football Week 4 preview: Bradford at Oak Creek

Bradford (1-2, 1-0 Southeast Conference) at

Oak Creek (3-0, 1-0 Southeast Conference)

Last meeting: The SEC rivals actually met twice last season and played two close games, both in Oak Creek, the second a 20-17 Oak Creek victory on Nov. 13 in what was considered a WIAA Division-1 Level 1 playoff game. ... The Knights intercepted Bradford QB Nate Olson three times in that game. ... In the teams' first meeting last season, on Oct. 9, the Red Devils won, 35-20, as Olson passed for two TDs and LB Jaree Jones returned a blocked punt for a TD and an INT for a TD for Bradford.

About Bradford: The Red Devils opened SEC play last week with a much-needed 36-15 win over crosstown rival Tremper at Ameche Field. ... Olson, now a senior, led the charge, passing for 237 yards and four first-half TDs and rushing for 35 yards and another first-half TD. ... Junior RB/DB Keany Parks also rushed for 131 yards and a TD on 23 carries and added a receiving TD and two INTs on defense, while senior WR Quinton Henry caught five passes for 121 yards and two TDs. ... Bradford had started 0-2 in non-conference play with losses to Eau Claire Regis and Muskego, the top-ranked teams in the latest coaches poll in Division-6 and Division-1, respectively.