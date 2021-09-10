High school football Week 4 preview: Brookfield Central at Indian Trail

Brookfield Central (0-3, 0-1 Greater Metro Conference) at
Indian Trail (1-2, 0-1 Southeast Conference)
When: 7 p.m. tonight
Where: Jaskwhich Stadium
Broadcast: WLIP (AM 1050)
Last meeting: This is the first meeting between the programs. ... A non-conference game, this matchup was added late after Racine Case, Indian Trail's scheduled Week 4 SEC opponent, and West Allis Central, Brookfield Central's scheduled Week 4 GMC opponent, both had to cancel.
About Brookfield Central: The Lancers are 0-3 after non-conference losses to Waukesha Catholic Memorial (No. 1 in Division-4 state coaches poll) and Pulaski (No. 6 in Division-2) and a 21-14 loss to West Allis Hale in their GMC opener last week. ... Junior QB Drew Edmond leads the team with 390 rushing yards and five TDs and has also passed for 222 yards and three TDs. ... The Lancers had back-to-back WIAA Division-2 state runner-up finishes in 2017 and 2018 under former head coach Jed Kennedy, who previously led Bradford to the Division-1 state title in 2011. ... Brookfield Central is now coached by former University of Wisconsin walk-on Joel Nellis, who co-wrote the book, "Walk-On This Way," with Jake Kocorowski and Jim Leonhard about the history of walk-ons with the Badgers.
About Indian Trail: The Hawks dropped their SEC opener at Jaskwhich Stadium last week by a 49-7 score to Franklin, ranked No. 1 in this week's Associated Press Large Division state poll and No. 2 in Division-1 in the state coaches poll. ... Sophomore QB LJ Dagen leads the team with 423 rushing yards and five TDs, while junior RB Justice Lovelace has rushed for 229 yards and two TDs. ... This is the Hawks' third straight home game, but they have only one left in their five remaining regular-season games after tonight.