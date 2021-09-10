High school football Week 4 preview: Brookfield Central at Indian Trail

Brookfield Central (0-3, 0-1 Greater Metro Conference) at

Indian Trail (1-2, 0-1 Southeast Conference)

About Brookfield Central: The Lancers are 0-3 after non-conference losses to Waukesha Catholic Memorial (No. 1 in Division-4 state coaches poll) and Pulaski (No. 6 in Division-2) and a 21-14 loss to West Allis Hale in their GMC opener last week. ... Junior QB Drew Edmond leads the team with 390 rushing yards and five TDs and has also passed for 222 yards and three TDs. ... The Lancers had back-to-back WIAA Division-2 state runner-up finishes in 2017 and 2018 under former head coach Jed Kennedy, who previously led Bradford to the Division-1 state title in 2011. ... Brookfield Central is now coached by former University of Wisconsin walk-on Joel Nellis, who co-wrote the book, "Walk-On This Way," with Jake Kocorowski and Jim Leonhard about the history of walk-ons with the Badgers.