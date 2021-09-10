High school football Week 4 preview: Central at Burlington

Central (2-1, 0-1 Southern Lakes Conference) at

Burlington (1-2, 1-0 Southern Lakes Conference)

When: 7 p.m. tonight

Where: Don Dalton Stadium, Burlington

Last meeting: The teams met in Week 5 of last season, on Oct. 22 in Paddock Lake, and the Demons prevailed for a wild 56-49 victory after outscoring the Falcons in the fourth quarter, 22-7. ... Burlington gained 590 total yards in the shootout, while Central accumulated 442.

About Central: After two non-conference wins to open the season, the Falcons dropped their SLC opener last week at Union Grove, 47-14. ... Central hung tough with the undefeated Broncos, who received five votes this week in the AP Large Division state poll, trailing just 13-7 at halftime before wearing down in the second half. ... Bruising senior RB Jakob Simmons has already rushed for 708 yards and 11 TDs, totals that rank second behind Durand senior Simon Bauer and tied for first in the state with Bauer, respectively, according to WisSports.net stats.