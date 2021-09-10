High school football Week 4 preview: Central at Burlington

Central (2-1, 0-1 Southern Lakes Conference) at
Burlington (1-2, 1-0 Southern Lakes Conference)
When: 7 p.m. tonight
Where: Don Dalton Stadium, Burlington
Last meeting: The teams met in Week 5 of last season, on Oct. 22 in Paddock Lake, and the Demons prevailed for a wild 56-49 victory after outscoring the Falcons in the fourth quarter, 22-7. ... Burlington gained 590 total yards in the shootout, while Central accumulated 442.
About Central: After two non-conference wins to open the season, the Falcons dropped their SLC opener last week at Union Grove, 47-14. ... Central hung tough with the undefeated Broncos, who received five votes this week in the AP Large Division state poll, trailing just 13-7 at halftime before wearing down in the second half. ... Bruising senior RB Jakob Simmons has already rushed for 708 yards and 11 TDs, totals that rank second behind Durand senior Simon Bauer and tied for first in the state with Bauer, respectively, according to WisSports.net stats.
About Burlington: The Demons won a thrilling SLC opener at Elkhorn last week, 15-14, on sophomore QB Jack Sulik's 32-yard TD pass to fellow sophomore Tommy Teberg on fourth-and-17 in OT, followed by junior Drew Weis' two-point conversion run for the winning points. ... In non-conference play, Burlington lost to Whitnall, 17-7, and Racine Horlick, 35-13. ... Sulik has passed for 262 yards and four TDs, while senior RB Connor McNamara has rushed for 219 yards to lead the team. ... The Demons are led by first-year head coach Eric Sulik, who took over after former coach Steve Tenhagen stepped down this offseason.