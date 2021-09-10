High school football Week 4 preview: Christian Life at St. Joseph

Small schools? Yes. Big game? You bet it is.

When the St. Joseph and Christian Life football teams put their respective 3-0 records on the line tonight at Ameche Field, they'll be playing what might well be the biggest game of the season between county programs, at least in terms of standings and records.

The winner will move to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the Midwest Classic Conference and will be tied for first place with either Racine Lutheran or Brookfield Academy, who also enter Week 4 at 1-0 in the conference and play each other tonight in Brookfield. A win tonight would also put the Lancers or the Eagles another victory closer to qualifying automatically for the WIAA postseason.

St. Joseph and CLS both enter tonight's crucial matchup on a roll.

The Lancers have outscored their three opponents this season by a total of 130-20 and this week broke into the state rankings, checking it at No. 10 in Division-6 in the state coaches poll.

The Eagles, meanwhile, have outscored their three opponents, 104-30, and are 3-0 for the first time as a varsity program under head coach Jack Decker.