High school football Week 4 preview: Christian Life at St. Joseph

Small schools? Yes. Big game? You bet it is.
When the St. Joseph and Christian Life football teams put their respective 3-0 records on the line tonight at Ameche Field, they'll be playing what might well be the biggest game of the season between county programs, at least in terms of standings and records.
The winner will move to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the Midwest Classic Conference and will be tied for first place with either Racine Lutheran or Brookfield Academy, who also enter Week 4 at 1-0 in the conference and play each other tonight in Brookfield. A win tonight would also put the Lancers or the Eagles another victory closer to qualifying automatically for the WIAA postseason.
St. Joseph and CLS both enter tonight's crucial matchup on a roll.
The Lancers have outscored their three opponents this season by a total of 130-20 and this week broke into the state rankings, checking it at No. 10 in Division-6 in the state coaches poll.
The Eagles, meanwhile, have outscored their three opponents, 104-30, and are 3-0 for the first time as a varsity program under head coach Jack Decker.
Week 4 also represents the second week of conference play for county teams. Here's a look at the big Christian Life-St. Joseph matchup, along with tonight's other games involving county programs:
Christian Life (3-0, 1-0 Midwest Classic Conference) at
St. Joseph (3-0, 1-0 Midwest Classic Conference)
When: 7 p.m. tonight
Where: Ameche Field
Last meeting: This is just the second-ever meeting between the programs, as both were placed in the Midwest Classic Conference prior to last season after realignment. ... In what was considered a WIAA Division-5 Level 1 playoff game in last year's COVID-altered schedule, the Lancers rolled past the Eagles, 49-7, on Nov. 13 of last season at Jaskwhich Stadium. ... Jacob Ashmus passed for 181 yards and two TDs for St. Joseph, while Caden Tolefree and Jayden Gordon each ran for two TDs and Luke Schuler caught two TD passes. ... Erik Decker's pass to Logan Houston accounted for the lone CLS score.
About Christian Life: The Eagles opened Midwest Classic play last week with a 43-16 victory over Living Word Lutheran at Central High School in Paddock Lake, scoring 21 straight points in the third quarter to pull away from a 15-8 halftime lead. ... Junior QB Erik Decker has accounted for 748 total yards (601 passing, 147 rushing) and 14 TDs (six passing, eight rushing) through three games. ... Decker's eight rushing TDs are tied for eighth in the state, according to WisSports.net stats.
About St. Joseph: The Lancers, ranked No. 10 in Division-6 in the latest state coaches poll, opened Midwest Classic play last week with a 51-8 victory over Kingdom Prep Lutheran at Bradford Stadium, racing out to a 30-0 lead after one quarter. ... Senior QB Jacob Ashmus has passed for nine TDs, tied for seventh in the state according to WisSports.net stats, and has thrown for 492 yards with no INTs. ... Senior Caden Tolefree and sophomore Jayden Gordon have rushed for five and three TDs, respectively.