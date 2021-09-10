High school football Week 4 preview: Lake Geneva Badger at Wilmot

Lake Geneva Badger (2-1, 1-0 Southern Lakes Conference) at

Wilmot (0-2, 0-1 Southern Lakes Conference)

When: 7 p.m. tonight

Where: Frank Bucci Field, Wilmot

Last meeting: In Week 5 of last season, on Oct. 23, the Badgers blanked the Panthers, 14-0, at Badger. ... Wilmot actually outgained Badger, 224-133, but the Badgers scored TDs in the second and fourth quarters for the game's only points.

About Badger: In their SLC opener last week, the Badgers racked up a whopping 550 rushing yards in a 42-25 home win over Waterford. ... Senior FB Cole Berghorn had a monster game, rushing for 328 yards and three TDs on 26 carries ... For the season, Berghorn has 650 rushing yards, which ranks sixth in the state according to WisSports.net stats, and seven TDs. ... In the non-conference season, Badger lost to Greendale (No. 3 in Division-3 state coaches poll), 17-14, and defeated Milton, 26-14. ... Led by longtime head coach Matt Hensler, Badger has reached the WIAA postseason 15 years in a row, including runs to the Division-1 semifinals in 2012 and 2016 and the Division-2 semifinals in 2015.