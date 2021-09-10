High school football Week 4 preview: Shoreland Lutheran at Brown Deer

Shoreland Lutheran (0-3, 0-1 Metro Classic Conference) at

Brown Deer (0-3, 0-1 Metro Classic Conference)

When: 7 p.m. tonight

Where: Brown Deer High School

Last meeting: According to News records, this is the first meeting between the programs. ... The schools were placed in the Metro Classic together through realignment before last season, but Brown Deer played an alternate spring schedule last academic year, while Shoreland played in the fall, so they did not meet.

About Shoreland: The Pacers are seeking their first win after going 0-2 in the non-conference season and losing a close game, 19-15, at home to St. Thomas More in a Metro Classic opener last week. ... Junior QB Will Craig has passed for 139 yards and two TDs, while senior RB Nolan Cipov has rushed for 121 yards and senior WR Tyler Rouse has 12 catches for 158 yards and two TDs.