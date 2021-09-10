High school football Week 4 preview: Tremper at Racine Horlick

Tremper (1-2, 0-1 Southeast Conference) at

Racine Horlick (2-1, 0-1 Southeast Conference)

When: 7 p.m. tonight

Where: Horlick Field, Racine

Last meeting: Horlick played an alternate spring season last academic year, while Tremper played a fall schedule, so the teams have not met in two seasons. ... The last meeting was a 41-32 Horlick victory at Horlick Field in the 2019 regular-season finale, as the Rebels piled up 365 rushing yards while the Trojans racked up 378 passing yards in a wild shootout.

About Tremper: After snapping an 11-game overall losing streak with a non-conference OT victory against Milwaukee King in Week 2, the Trojans lost their eighth straight to crosstown rival Bradford in an SEC opener last week at Ameche Field. ... Junior RB Gabe Gonzalez ran for a TD for Tremper in the defeat, while senior QB Cash Raethke connected on a TD pass to junior WR Deszmund White. ... Tremper has struggled with slow starts, getting outscored 71-14 in the first half this season.