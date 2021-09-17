High school football Week 5 preview: Christian Life at Burlington Catholic Central

Christian Life (3-1, 1-1 Midwest Classic Conference) at

Burlington Catholic Central (3-1, 1-1 Midwest Classic Conference)

When: 7 p.m. tonight

Where: Topper Stadium, Burlington

Last meeting: This is the teams' first meeting. ... Catholic Central moved from the Metro Classic to the Midwest Classic prior to last season under conference realignment, but the teams' scheduled game in 2020 was cancelled.

About Christian Life: The Eagles are coming off a 42-7 loss last week, their first of the season, in a Midwest Classic showdown between then-unbeatens against St. Joseph at Ameche Field. ... Junior QB Erik Decker has passed for 715 yards and seven TDs and rushed for 170 yards and another eight TDs, while senior WR Carl Travis has caught 20 passes for 300 yards and two TDs.