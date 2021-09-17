High school football Week 5 preview: Christian Life at Burlington Catholic Central

Christian Life (3-1, 1-1 Midwest Classic Conference) at
Burlington Catholic Central (3-1, 1-1 Midwest Classic Conference)
When: 7 p.m. tonight
Where: Topper Stadium, Burlington
Last meeting: This is the teams' first meeting. ... Catholic Central moved from the Metro Classic to the Midwest Classic prior to last season under conference realignment, but the teams' scheduled game in 2020 was cancelled.
About Christian Life: The Eagles are coming off a 42-7 loss last week, their first of the season, in a Midwest Classic showdown between then-unbeatens against St. Joseph at Ameche Field. ... Junior QB Erik Decker has passed for 715 yards and seven TDs and rushed for 170 yards and another eight TDs, while senior WR Carl Travis has caught 20 passes for 300 yards and two TDs.
About Catholic Central: The Hilltoppers are coming off a 44-0 Midwest Classic shutout win at Living Word Lutheran last week. ... That was their second shutout victory of the season, in addition to a 20-0 non-conference blanking at Shoreland in Week 2. ... Senior QB Max Robson has passed for 238 yards and a TD and rushed for 419 yards and six TDs. ... Under longtime coach Tom Aldrich, Catholic Central has claimed WIAA Division-7 state titles in 2008 and 2009 and runner-up finishes in 2004 and 2010.