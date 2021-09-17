High school football Week 5 preview: Delavan-Darien at Central

Delavan-Darien (2-2, 1-1 Southern Lakes Conference) at Central (2-2, 1-1 Southern Lakes Conference) Where: Central High School, Paddock Lake Last meeting: The teams met on Oct. 30 of last season at Delevan-Darien, and the Falcons prevailed in a defensive struggle, 13-9. ... Sam Hardesty scored the winning TD on a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter, while Central's defense limited the Comets to 118 total yards. About Delavan-Darien: The Comets are coming off a 21-0 shutout loss at Elkhorn in SLC play last week after recording their own shutout in a 7-0 win over Wilmot two weeks ago in the conference opener. About Central: After starting 2-0 in non-conference play, the Falcons have dropped their first two SLC games, including a 20-17 decision at Burlington last week in which the Demons scored the game-winning TD on a gadget play with 1:13 left in the game. ... Senior RB Jakob Simmons has been one of the most dominant forces in the state, as he leads all players with 932 rushing yards and is tied for fourth with 12 rushing TDs, according to WisSports.net.
IN PHOTOS: County cross country runners compete in the Lancer Invitational at UW-Parkside
St. Joseph's Ethan Esposito runs the final meters during the Lancer Invitational at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course on Tuesday.
Christian Life's Alex St. John races down the final hill during the Lancer Invitational at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course on Tuesday.
Shoreland Lutheran's Ashner Patterson runs during the Lancer Invitational at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course on Tuesday.
Shoreland Lutheran's Andy Duff, front center, looks over at teammate Nathaniel Groth during the Lancer Invitational at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course on Tuesday.
St. Joseph's Everett Russert, left, holds a lead in front of Christian Life's Sam Adams during the Lancer Invitational at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course on Tuesday.
Runners jump off the starting line during the Lancer Invitational at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course on Tuesday.
Central's Abbey Hart, left, races during the Lancer Invitational at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course on Tuesday.
Central's Ariana Eiler, left, distances herself from other runners during the Lancer Invitational at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course on Tuesday.
Central's Margaret Gillmore races during the Lancer Invitational at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course on Tuesday.
Shoreland Lutheran's Belle Zarling, left, and Tempe Zondag compete during the Lancer Invitational at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course on Tuesday.
St. Joseph's Stella Matteucci, left, and Hannah Verbsky run together during the Lancer Invitational at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course on Tuesday.
Christian Life's Lorelle Rojas, front, races during the Lancer Invitational at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course on Tuesday.
Central's Abbey Hart makes her way down the final hill during the Lancer Invitational at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course on Tuesday.
Central's Ariana Eiler races down the final hill during the Lancer Invitational at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course on Tuesday.
Central's Margaret Gillmore keeps her eyes up as she heads down the final hill during the Lancer Invitational at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course on Tuesday.
Shoreland Lutheran’s Tempe Zondag, left, races down the final hill during the Lancer Invitational at UW-Parkside’s Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course on Tuesday.
Shoreland Lutheran's Belle Zarling eyes the runner in front of her during the Lancer Invitational at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course on Tuesday.
Central's Audrey Zeller leads a pack down the final hill during the Lancer Invitational at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course on Tuesday.
St. Joseph’s Stella Matteucci, right, and Hannah Verbsky run the final meters during the Lancer Invitational at UW-Parkside’s Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course on Tuesday.
Central’s Will Allen, center front, moves to the front just after the start during the Lancer Invitational at UW-Parkside’s Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course on Tuesday. Allen was the top individual boys finisher and the Falcons finished first in the boys team field.
Central's Will Allen runs alone in first place during the Lancer Invitational at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course on Tuesday. Allen was the top individual boys finisher and the Falcons were first in the boys team field.
Central's Lucas Sternburg races during the Lancer Invitational at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course on Tuesday.
St. Joseph's Ethan Esposito, front left, and Aidan Mullen, front right, race during the Lancer Invitational at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course on Tuesday.
Central's Will Allen holds first place over the final meters during the Lancer Invitational at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course on Tuesday. Allen won the boys individual title and the Falcons were first in the boys team field.
Central’s Will Allen holds first place over the final meters during the Lancer Invitational at UW-Parkside’s Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course on Tuesday. Allen won the boys individual title and the Falcons were first in the boys team field.
St. Joseph's Aidan Mullen, front, holds onto 18th place in the boys field during the Lancer Invitational at UW-Parkside's Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course on Tuesday.
