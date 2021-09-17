High school football Week 5 preview: Delavan-Darien at Central

Delavan-Darien (2-2, 1-1 Southern Lakes Conference) at

Central (2-2, 1-1 Southern Lakes Conference)

Last meeting: The teams met on Oct. 30 of last season at Delevan-Darien, and the Falcons prevailed in a defensive struggle, 13-9. ... Sam Hardesty scored the winning TD on a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter, while Central's defense limited the Comets to 118 total yards.

About Delavan-Darien: The Comets are coming off a 21-0 shutout loss at Elkhorn in SLC play last week after recording their own shutout in a 7-0 win over Wilmot two weeks ago in the conference opener.

About Central: After starting 2-0 in non-conference play, the Falcons have dropped their first two SLC games, including a 20-17 decision at Burlington last week in which the Demons scored the game-winning TD on a gadget play with 1:13 left in the game. ... Senior RB Jakob Simmons has been one of the most dominant forces in the state, as he leads all players with 932 rushing yards and is tied for fourth with 12 rushing TDs, according to WisSports.net.