High school football Week 5 preview: Indian Trail at Tremper

Step by step, the Tremper football team is trying to build its itself back into at least something resembling the state power program it was during its glory days.

It'll take one small victory at a time, but the Trojans have achieved some notable progress over the last three weeks.

They'll have a chance to take another step forward against crosstown rival Indian Trail tonight at 7 p.m. at Ameche Field.

In Week 2, Tremper snapped an 11-game overall losing streak with a 26-24 non-conference win in overtime against Milwaukee King. Then, last week, the Trojans stunned Racine Horlick with two touchdowns in the final 3 minutes, 50 seconds for a 42-41 victory, snapping an 11-game Southeast Conference skid going back to 2019.

Tonight, Tremper will try to beat Indian Trail for the first time.

Since the Hawks became a varsity program prior to the 2012 season, they've won all nine meetings with the Trojans, by an average of 21.6 points. But if Tremper can snap that streak tonight, the Trojans will need just two wins in their final four games to automatically qualify for the WIAA postseason for the first time since 2010.