High school football Week 5 preview: Racine Case at Bradford
High school football Week 5 preview: Racine Case at Bradford

Racine Case (0-1, 0-0 Southeast Conference) at
Bradford (1-3, 1-1 Southeast Conference)

When: 7 p.m. tonight

Where: Bradford Stadium

Broadcast: WGTD Live on Facebook (facebook.com/wgtdfm)

Last meeting: The teams have not met since 2019, when the Eagles edged the Red Devils, 16-13, on a late TD at Bradford Stadium on their way to a WIAA Division-1 playoff berth. ... Case opted to play an alternate spring season for the 2020-21 academic year, while Bradford played in the fall.

About Case: Due to COVID-19 protocol, the Eagles have not played since Week 1, a 14-13 non-conference loss to Beloit Memorial at Jacobson Field in Beloit on Aug. 20.

About Bradford: The Red Devils are coming off last week's tough 21-18 SEC defeat at Oak Creek, which was ranked No. 6 in Division-1 in the state coaches poll this week and received votes in the Associated Press Large Division state poll. ... The Red Devils took a 12-0 lead in the first quarter and matched the Knights with three TDs for the game, but with standout senior K Erick Villalobos unavailable, Bradford missed two extra points and failed on two two-point conversion attempts, which turned out to be the difference. ... Bradford's three losses this season have all come against state-ranked teams ... Senior QB Nate Olson has passed for 722 yards and eight TDs and rushed for 106 yards and another TD, while senior WR Quinton Henry has 284 receiving yards and four TDs.

Nate Olson and Keany Parks hook up for an amazing TD.
