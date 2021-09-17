High school football Week 5 preview: Racine St. Catherine's at Shoreland Lutheran

Racine St. Catherine's (1-3, 1-1 Metro Classic Conference) at
Shoreland Lutheran (1-3, 1-1 Metro Classic Conference)
When: 7 p.m. tonight
Where: Shoreland Stadium
Last meeting: The teams met on Nov. 6 of last season at Shoreland, as St. Catherine's accumulated 414 rushing yards on the way to a 54-14 victory.
About St. Catherine's: The Angels are coming off a 45-14 Metro Classic loss last week to Lake Country Lutheran, ranked No. 1 in the latest Division-5 state coaches poll and No. 2 in the Associated Press Medium Division state poll. ... The Angels went 0-2 in non-conference play with losses to Mount Horeb/Barneveld (No. 8 in Division-3 coaches poll) and Mosinee before a 30-7 win at University School in their conference opener. ... Junior QB John Perugini has passed for 424 yards and three TDs and junior RB DJ Miller has rushed for 533 yards and six TDs. ... The Angels won the WIAA Division-4 state title in 2018.
About Shoreland: The Pacers are coming off a 30-8 win in a Metro Classic game at Brown Deer last week. ... Shoreland gained just 119 total yards but held Brown Deer to 147 and intercepted a pair of passes, including one that was returned 29 yards for a TD by junior LB Lucas Rathje. ... Junior QB Will Craig has passed for 165 yards and two TDs and senior RB Nolan Cipov has rushed for 138 yards and a TD.