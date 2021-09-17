High school football Week 5 preview: Racine St. Catherine's at Shoreland Lutheran

Racine St. Catherine's (1-3, 1-1 Metro Classic Conference) at

Shoreland Lutheran (1-3, 1-1 Metro Classic Conference)

About St. Catherine's: The Angels are coming off a 45-14 Metro Classic loss last week to Lake Country Lutheran, ranked No. 1 in the latest Division-5 state coaches poll and No. 2 in the Associated Press Medium Division state poll. ... The Angels went 0-2 in non-conference play with losses to Mount Horeb/Barneveld (No. 8 in Division-3 coaches poll) and Mosinee before a 30-7 win at University School in their conference opener. ... Junior QB John Perugini has passed for 424 yards and three TDs and junior RB DJ Miller has rushed for 533 yards and six TDs. ... The Angels won the WIAA Division-4 state title in 2018.