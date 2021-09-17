High school football Week 5 preview: Whitefish Bay Dominican at St. Joseph

Whitefish Bay Dominican (0-4, 0-2 Midwest Classic Conference) at
St. Joseph (4-0, 2-0 Midwest Classic Conference)
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Where: Ameche Field
Last meeting: The teams last met in Week 4 of the 2019 season, when both were members of the Metro Classic Conference, and St. Joseph rolled to a 34-15 win in Whitefish Bay behind a 343-yard rushing attack. ... Both teams were moved to the Midwest Classic prior to last season under conference realignment, but their scheduled game in 2020 was cancelled.
About Dominican: The Knights have actually played just three games this season and were forced to forfeit their conference opener against Racine Lutheran in Week 3. ... Dominican has scored just six points this season after absorbing shutout losses to South Milwaukee (49-0) and University School (35-0) in non-conference play before a 52-6 loss to Kingdom Prep Lutheran last week in conference play.
About St. Joseph: The Lancers ascended one spot to No. 9 this week in the Division-6 state coaches poll after last week's 42-7 Midwest Classic win over Christian Life at Ameche Field kept them unbeaten. ... St. Joseph has outscored its four opponents by a combined 172-29. ... Senior QB Jacob Ashmus has passed for 675 yards and 13 TDs, with the latter number tied for fifth in the state, according to WisSports.net. ... The Lancers have a potent trio of pass catchers in senior WR Andrew Alia (12 catches, 256 yards, three TDs), senior WR DeAndre Baptiste (11, 235, five) and junior TE Luke Schuler (six, 146, four). ... This is St. Joseph's Homecoming game.