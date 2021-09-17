 Skip to main content
High school football Week 5 preview: Wilmot at Waterford
High school football Week 5 preview: Wilmot at Waterford

Wilmot (0-3, 0-2 Southern Lakes Conference) at
Waterford (1-3, 0-2 Southern Lakes Conference)

When: 7 p.m. tonight

Where: Waterford High School

Last meeting: The teams have not met since Week 4 of the 2019 season at Waterford, when the Wolverines racked up 332 rushing yards in a 47-14 victory, though the Panthers rallied to end up grabbing a share of the SLC title with the Wolverines that season. ... The teams could not play their scheduled game at Frank Bucci Field last season.

About Wilmot: The Panthers are still looking for their first win, but after being shutout in their first two games, they at least generated some offensive output last week in a 51-32 SLC loss to Lake Geneva Badger at Frank Bucci Field. ... Junior QB Cooper Zimmerman had a big game, going 12-of-25 passing for 265 yards and two TDs, while junior RB Anthony Hall caught three passes for 107 yards and two TDs and added 56 rushing yards and another TD on 12 attempts.

About Waterford: After winning their non-conference season opener against Milwaukee King, the Wolverines have suffered three straight defeats against state-ranked Oak Creek, 35-0, in Week 2 and then against SLC foes Badger, 42-25, in Week 3 and state-ranked Union Grove, 27-7, last week. ... Always a run-heavy team under coach Adam Bakken, Waterford has four players with at least 100 yards rushing in senior QB Max Gonzalez (227), along with fellow seniors Parker Peterson (296), Aiden Webb (162) and Casey North (154). ... The Wolverines are seeking their 11th straight WIAA postseason berth and their 15th in 16 seasons.

