High school football Week 6 preview: Bradford at Franklin

A lot has happened in the world over the last 10 years.
But one thing has not: A Kenosha County high school football team beating Franklin.
On Sept. 2, 2011, Bradford shut out the Sabers, 25-0, in Franklin during the Red Devils' WIAA Division-1 state championship season. Since then, Franklin has played a county opponent 35 times and has won 35 times, most recently a 49-7 victory over Indian Trail at Jaskwhich Stadium three weeks ago in a Southeast Conference opener.
Tonight, Bradford will get another chance to snap the streak that started after the last time it beat Franklin when the Red Devils and Sabers meet for a key SEC showdown at 7 p.m. at Bradford Stadium.
Of course, there's a good reason why Franklin has dominated county opponents for the last 10 years, and that's because the Sabers have generally been one of the best teams in the state during that time. This season is no different, as Franklin enters tonight's game 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the SEC and ranked No. 1 in both the Division-1 state coaches and Associated Press Large Division state polls.
Bradford, meanwhile, is 2-1 in the SEC after last week's 53-6 home thrashing of Racine Case and needs just two wins over its final four games to gain automatic postseason eligibility for the sixth consecutive year. But the Red Devils are 2-3 overall and are still looking for a signature win after losing previously to state-ranked teams Eau Claire Regis (No. 1 Division-6 coaches, No. 1 AP Small Division) and Muskego (No. 4 Division-1 coaches, No. 6 AP Large Division) in non-conference play and Oak Creek (No. 6 Division-1 coaches, received votes AP Large Division) in SEC play.
But the Red Devils certainly have another great opportunity for a signature win tonight.
Also getting that chance is St. Joseph, which improved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in Midwest Classic Conference play last week and ascended two spots this week to No. 7 in the Division-6 state coaches poll. The Lancers head to Burlington tonight for a key 7 p.m. Midwest Classic game against Catholic Central (4-1, 2-1) at the Topper Bowl.
All eight county programs play tonight. Here's a closer look at the big Bradford-Franklin matchup. Previews for the other seven games are also at kenoshanews.com/sports, and all previews are in today's print edition of the News.
Franklin (5-0, 3-0 Southeast Conference) at
Bradford (2-3, 2-1 Southeast Conference)
When: 7 p.m. tonight
Where: Bradford Stadium
Broadcast: WLIP radio (AM 1050)
Last meeting: The Red Devils nearly upended the Sabers in last season's opener at Bradford Stadium, leading 14-10 going into the fourth quarter, but Franklin scored two quick TDs and held on for a 24-21 victory.
About Franklin: The Sabers come in as the top-ranked team in the state in both polls and have outscored their three SEC opponents so far, 162-35. ... Senior QB Myles Burkett, a University of Wisconsin recruit, has passed for 1,284 yards and 13 TDs, which ranks second and tied for 10th in the state, respectively, according to WisSports.net. ... Burkett has also rushed for 194 yards and two TDs, while sophomore Terrance Shelton leads the team with 293 rushing yards and eight TDs. ... Seniors Reese Osgood (23 catches, 397 yards, three TDs) and Keaton Arendt (19, 299, three) are Burkett's top two receiving targets. ... Franklin has won three straight SEC titles.
About Bradford: The Red Devils are coming off a 53-6 SEC blowout of Racine Case last week in which they led 39-0 at halftime. ... Senior QB Nate Olson has passed for 821 yards and 12 TDs, the latter number tied for 12th in the state according to WisSports.net. ... Junior Keany Parks has rushed for 478 yards and three TDs and caught nine passes for 115 yards and two more TDs, while seniors Quinton Henry (19 catches, 319 yards, five TDs) and Christian Crump (15, 235, three) lead the receiving corps. ... Henry on Tuesday was named one of 25 semifinalists for the Al Toon Award, given to the top senior receiver as part of the WSN Senior Football Awards, along with Arendt and Osgood from Franklin. ... Bradford's Aidan Funk was also named a semifinalist for the Joe Thomas Award, given to the top senior offensive lineman.