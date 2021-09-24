High school football Week 6 preview: Bradford at Franklin

A lot has happened in the world over the last 10 years.

But one thing has not: A Kenosha County high school football team beating Franklin.

On Sept. 2, 2011, Bradford shut out the Sabers, 25-0, in Franklin during the Red Devils' WIAA Division-1 state championship season. Since then, Franklin has played a county opponent 35 times and has won 35 times, most recently a 49-7 victory over Indian Trail at Jaskwhich Stadium three weeks ago in a Southeast Conference opener.

Tonight, Bradford will get another chance to snap the streak that started after the last time it beat Franklin when the Red Devils and Sabers meet for a key SEC showdown at 7 p.m. at Bradford Stadium.

Of course, there's a good reason why Franklin has dominated county opponents for the last 10 years, and that's because the Sabers have generally been one of the best teams in the state during that time. This season is no different, as Franklin enters tonight's game 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the SEC and ranked No. 1 in both the Division-1 state coaches and Associated Press Large Division state polls.