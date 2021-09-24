High school football Week 6 preview: Central at Waterford

Central (3-2, 1-2 Southern Lakes Conference) at

Waterford (2-3, 1-2 Southern Lakes Conference)

About Central: The Falcons dominated Delavan-Darien, 42-0, in an SLC shutout last week in Paddock Lake to break a two-game losing streak. ... Senior RB Jakob Simmons continues to run over and through opponents, as he ranks second in the state with 1,107 rushing yards and tied for third with 15 rushing TDs according to WisSports.net. ... Sophomore QB Brock Koeppel has passed for 586 yards and eight TDs, and senior Zach Kazumura and sophomore Colin Meininger have combined for 39 catches for 436 yards and seven TDs. ... Central needs three wins in its final four games to secure automatic postseason eligibility for the first time since 2010.