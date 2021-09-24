High school football Week 6 preview: Central at Waterford

Central (3-2, 1-2 Southern Lakes Conference) at
Waterford (2-3, 1-2 Southern Lakes Conference)
When: 7 p.m. tonight
Where: Waterford High School
Last meeting: In the regular-season finale last November, the Wolverines racked up 303 rushing yards and scored 27 points in the third quarter en route to a 49-7 win in Paddock Lake.
About Central: The Falcons dominated Delavan-Darien, 42-0, in an SLC shutout last week in Paddock Lake to break a two-game losing streak. ... Senior RB Jakob Simmons continues to run over and through opponents, as he ranks second in the state with 1,107 rushing yards and tied for third with 15 rushing TDs according to WisSports.net. ... Sophomore QB Brock Koeppel has passed for 586 yards and eight TDs, and senior Zach Kazumura and sophomore Colin Meininger have combined for 39 catches for 436 yards and seven TDs. ... Central needs three wins in its final four games to secure automatic postseason eligibility for the first time since 2010.
About Waterford: The Wolverines held off SLC foe Wilmot last week, 28-17 at Waterford, to snap a three-game losing streak. ... Waterford rushed for 322 yards and has been led this season by the senior quartet of QB Max Gonzalez (227 rushing yards, two TDs), Parker Peterson (408, three), Casey North (293, five) and Aiden Webb (205, one). ... Under head coach Adam Bakken, Waterford has reached the postseason 10 years in a row but needs three wins in its final four games to secure automatic eligibility again.