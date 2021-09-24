High school football Week 6 preview: Elkhorn at Wilmot

Elkhorn (2-2, 1-2 Southern Lakes Conference) at
Wilmot (0-4, 0-3 Southern Lakes Conference)
When: 7 p.m. tonight
Where: Frank Bucci Field, Wilmot
Last meeting: The teams' scheduled game last year was cancelled, so they haven't met since Week 5 of the 2019 season, a 35-6 Wilmot victory at Frank Bucci Field in which the Panthers rushed for 324 yards.
About Elkhorn: The Elks are coming off a 42-21 SLC loss last week at Lake Geneva Badger. ... Despite the loss, Elkhorn totaled 197 rushing yards, as senior Tyler Etten gained 114 and scored a TD on 21 carries. ... Etten has rushed for 405 yards and two TDs this season, while senior Connor Lom has 340 rushing yards and four TDs. ... The Elks have not reached the playoffs in a non-COVID season since 2014.
About Wilmot: The young Panthers are still seeking their first win this season, but they held a 21-17 lead at Waterford in an SLC game last week before falling, 28-17. ... Junior QB Cooper Zimmerman went 13-of-24 passing for 130 yards with two TDs and an INT, while junior RB Anthony Hall gained 89 total yards and caught two TD passes. ... Hall has 158 rushing yards, 139 receiving yards and five total TDs this season. ... The Panthers need to win their final four games to automatically qualify for the postseason for the 11th straight time, not including 2020.