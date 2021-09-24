High school football Week 6 preview: Elkhorn at Wilmot

Elkhorn (2-2, 1-2 Southern Lakes Conference) at

Wilmot (0-4, 0-3 Southern Lakes Conference)

When: 7 p.m. tonight

Where: Frank Bucci Field, Wilmot

Last meeting: The teams' scheduled game last year was cancelled, so they haven't met since Week 5 of the 2019 season, a 35-6 Wilmot victory at Frank Bucci Field in which the Panthers rushed for 324 yards.

About Elkhorn: The Elks are coming off a 42-21 SLC loss last week at Lake Geneva Badger. ... Despite the loss, Elkhorn totaled 197 rushing yards, as senior Tyler Etten gained 114 and scored a TD on 21 carries. ... Etten has rushed for 405 yards and two TDs this season, while senior Connor Lom has 340 rushing yards and four TDs. ... The Elks have not reached the playoffs in a non-COVID season since 2014.