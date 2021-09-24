High school football Week 6 preview: Indian Trail at Oak Creek

Indian Trail (2-3, 1-1 Southeast Conference) at
Oak Creek (5-0, 3-0 Southeast Conference)
When: 7 p.m. tonight
Where: Oak Creek High School
Last meeting: In the 2020 season opener at Jaskwhich Stadium last September, the Knights held the Hawks to 252 total yards and intercepted two passes in a 13-0 shutout victory.
About Indian Trail: The Hawks snapped a three-game losing streak last week with a 27-20 overtime victory over crosstown rival Tremper in an SEC thriller at Ameche Field. ... Sophomore QB LJ Dagen rushed for 239 yards and two TDs, including one of 80 yards, and has totaled 682 rushing yards and eight TDs this season. ... Junior Justice Lovelace has rushed for 300 yards and three TDs, including the game-winner from three yards out in overtime last week. ... Indian Trail played a third non-conference game in Week 4 when SEC opponent Case was not able to play due to COVID protocol.
About Oak Creek: The Knights are coming off a 51-0 shutout of Racine Park last week and have outscored their five opponents this season, 186-37, with their closest game a 21-18 win over Bradford two weeks ago. ... Oak Creek's defense has posted three shutouts this season and is allowing just 162 total yards per game. ... Sophomore QB Cade Palkowski has passed for 556 yards and 10 TDs. ... The Knights ascended to No. 6 this week in the Division-1 state coaches poll and received five votes in the AP Large Division poll.