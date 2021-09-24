High school football Week 6 preview: Indian Trail at Oak Creek

Indian Trail (2-3, 1-1 Southeast Conference) at

Oak Creek (5-0, 3-0 Southeast Conference)

When: 7 p.m. tonight

Where: Oak Creek High School

Last meeting: In the 2020 season opener at Jaskwhich Stadium last September, the Knights held the Hawks to 252 total yards and intercepted two passes in a 13-0 shutout victory.

About Indian Trail: The Hawks snapped a three-game losing streak last week with a 27-20 overtime victory over crosstown rival Tremper in an SEC thriller at Ameche Field. ... Sophomore QB LJ Dagen rushed for 239 yards and two TDs, including one of 80 yards, and has totaled 682 rushing yards and eight TDs this season. ... Junior Justice Lovelace has rushed for 300 yards and three TDs, including the game-winner from three yards out in overtime last week. ... Indian Trail played a third non-conference game in Week 4 when SEC opponent Case was not able to play due to COVID protocol.