High school football Week 6 preview: Racine Lutheran at Christian Life

Racine Lutheran (4-1, 2-0 Midwest Classic Conference) at

Christian Life (3-2, 1-2 Midwest Classic Conference)

When: 7 p.m. tonight

Where: Ameche Field

Last meeting: The teams met in a 2020 season opener played at the Topper Bowl in Burlington, and the Crusaders rolled to a 53-0 victory behind 321 passing yards and five TDs by QB Camdin Jansen, who's now a senior.

About Christian Life: After a 3-0 start, the Eagles have lost two straight in Midwest Classic play, 42-7 to St. Joseph at Ameche Field in Week 4 and 25-22 in overtime at Catholic Central last week. ... Junior QB Erik Decker has passed for 979 yards, which ranks 18th in the state according to WisSports.net, and 10 TDs and rushed for 257 yards and another eight TDs. ... CLS needs three wins in its final four games to secure automatic postseason eligibility for the first time in program history in a non-COVID year.