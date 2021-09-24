High school football Week 6 preview: Racine Lutheran at Christian Life

Racine Lutheran (4-1, 2-0 Midwest Classic Conference) at
Christian Life (3-2, 1-2 Midwest Classic Conference)
When: 7 p.m. tonight
Where: Ameche Field
Last meeting: The teams met in a 2020 season opener played at the Topper Bowl in Burlington, and the Crusaders rolled to a 53-0 victory behind 321 passing yards and five TDs by QB Camdin Jansen, who's now a senior.
About Christian Life: After a 3-0 start, the Eagles have lost two straight in Midwest Classic play, 42-7 to St. Joseph at Ameche Field in Week 4 and 25-22 in overtime at Catholic Central last week. ... Junior QB Erik Decker has passed for 979 yards, which ranks 18th in the state according to WisSports.net, and 10 TDs and rushed for 257 yards and another eight TDs. ... CLS needs three wins in its final four games to secure automatic postseason eligibility for the first time in program history in a non-COVID year.
About Racine Lutheran: The Crusaders have won four straight and are coming off a 64-8 Midwest Classic victory over Living Word Lutheran last week at Horlick Field. ... They received seven votes in the AP Small Division poll this week. ... WisSports.net has their conference record at 3-0, but that includes a forfeit victory over Dominican in Week 3. ... Racine Lutheran picked up a non-conference game that week and defeated Wisconsin Lutheran, 41-34. ... Jansen has passed for 936 yards and eight TDs, while senior Isaiah Folsom has rushed for 461 yards and 10 TDs. ... The Crusaders were the WIAA Division-6 state runners-up in 2018 and have reached the postseason five years in a row.