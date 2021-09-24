High school football Week 6 preview: Shoreland Lutheran at Greendale Martin Luther

Shoreland Lutheran (1-4, 1-2 Metro Classic Conference) at
Greendale Martin Luther (3-2, 2-1 Metro Classic Conference)
When: 7 p.m. tonight
Where: Greendale Martin Luther HS
Last meeting: The teams opened the season against each other last year, and the Spartans rolled to a 61-6 victory at Shoreland, scoring all 61 points in the first half.
About Shoreland: The Pacers are coming off a 60-27 Metro Classic loss last week to high-powered Racine St. Catherine's, which came a week after a 30-8 conference win at Brown Deer. ... Junior Will Craig has settled in at QB and has 165 passing yards and two TDs, while senior Jared Babiak has rushed for 196 yards and three TDs and senior Nolan Cipov has rushed for 190 yards and two TDs.
About Martin Luther: Last week, the Spartans suffered a 42-7 Metro Classic loss at Lake Country Lutheran, ranked No. 1 in this week's Division-5 state coaches poll and No. 2 in the AP Medium Division poll. ... Prior to that, Martin Luther posted back-to-back conference wins over Saint Francis, 48-6, and University School of Milwaukee, 26-13. ... Senior Jayden Bridgewater leads the Spartans with 398 rushing yards and six TDs. ... Martin Luther is seeking its sixth consecutive postseason berth.