High school football Week 6 preview: Shoreland Lutheran at Greendale Martin Luther

Shoreland Lutheran (1-4, 1-2 Metro Classic Conference) at

Greendale Martin Luther (3-2, 2-1 Metro Classic Conference)

When: 7 p.m. tonight

Where: Greendale Martin Luther HS

Last meeting: The teams opened the season against each other last year, and the Spartans rolled to a 61-6 victory at Shoreland, scoring all 61 points in the first half.

About Shoreland: The Pacers are coming off a 60-27 Metro Classic loss last week to high-powered Racine St. Catherine's, which came a week after a 30-8 conference win at Brown Deer. ... Junior Will Craig has settled in at QB and has 165 passing yards and two TDs, while senior Jared Babiak has rushed for 196 yards and three TDs and senior Nolan Cipov has rushed for 190 yards and two TDs.