High school football Week 6 preview: St. Joseph at Burlington Catholic Central

St. Joseph (5-0, 3-0 Midwest Classic Conference) at

Burlington Catholic Central (4-1, 2-1 Midwest Classic Conference)

Last meeting: The teams opened the 2020 season against each other, and the Lancers rolled to a 35-6 victory in a game played at Central High School in Paddock Lake. ... QB Jacob Ashmus, now a senior, went 14-of-19 passing for 186 yards and two TDs, as St. Joseph put the game away with 14 straight points in the fourth quarter.

About St. Joseph: The Lancers are coming off a 49-3 Midwest Classic blowout of Whitefish Bay Dominican last week Saturday in their Homecoming game at Ameche Field. ... They have outscored their opponents, 221-32, this season and rose to No. 7 this week in the Division-6 state coaches poll. ... The schedule gets tougher now, as St. Joseph plays Catholic Central (2-1 Midwest Classic), Brookfield Academy (2-1) and Racine Lutheran (2-0) in its next three games. ... Ashmus has passed for 687 yards and 13 TDs, tied for 10th-most in the state according to WisSports.net, but he left last week's game in the second quarter and was replaced by sophomore Eric Kenesie. ... St. Joseph's defense is allowing just 95.6 total yards per game. ... With a win, the Lancers would gain automatic postseason eligibility for the first time in a non-COVID year since 2017.