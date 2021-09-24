High school football Week 6 preview: Tremper at Racine Case

Tremper (2-3, 1-2 Southeast Conference) at

Racine Case (0-2, 0-1 Southeast Conference)

When: 7 p.m. tonight

Where: Hammes Field, Racine

Last meeting: The teams last met in Week 4 of the 2019 season at Hammes Field, and the Trojans scored 14 points in the second quarter to key a 27-14 win. ... Case did not play last fall and instead opted to play a spring schedule in 2021, while Tremper played in the fall.

About Tremper: The Trojans are coming off a tough 27-20 SEC loss in overtime last week to crosstown rival Indian Trail at Ameche Field. ... Senior QB Cash Raethke has passed for 528 yards and seven TDs, junior Deszmund White has totaled 291 yards and three TDs rushing and receiving, senior Kyle Holm has rushed for 249 yards and two TDs and junior Jordan Parker has 159 receiving yards and two TDs. ... Tremper needs three wins over its final four games to clinch automatic postseason eligibility for the first time since 2010.