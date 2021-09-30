High school football Week 7 preview: Christian Life at Kingdom Prep Lutheran

Last meeting: The programs have never met before, as CLS is in just its third consecutive season and sixth overall as a varsity program and Kingdom Prep is in just its second season as a varsity program.

About Christian Life: After starting the season 3-0, the Eagles are trying to snap a three-game losing streak. ... Last week, CLS lost a 53-7 Midwest Classic decision at Ameche Field to Racine Lutheran, which received 10 votes and fell just outside the top 10 in this week’s Associated Press Small Division state poll. ... CLS is led by junior quarterback Erik Decker, who has passed for 1,098 yards and 10 TDs and rushed for 281 yards and eight more TDs. ... Senior Marcus Ramirez has rushed for 210 yards and a TD and senior Carl Travis has 33 receptions for 549 yards, which ranks 13th in the state according to WisSports.net, and three TDs. ... The Eagles must win their final three games to gain automatic WIAA postseason eligibility for the first time, though they did participate in the Division-5 field in last year’s COVID-altered playoff format. ... After tonight, CLS hosts Whitefish Bay Dominican (0-4 Midwest Classic) in Week 8 at Ameche Field and plays at Brookfield Academy (3-1) in Week 9.