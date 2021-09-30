High school football Week 7 preview: Christian Life at Kingdom Prep Lutheran

The Week 7 county high school football slate officially begins at 7 tonight when Christian Life faces Kingdom Prep Lutheran in a Midwest Classic Conference game at Wisconsin Lutheran College’s Raabe Stadium in Wauwatosa.
The others seven county teams play Friday night.
Here’s a glance at Christian Life’s Week 7 matchup tonight. Previews for the other Week 7 county games will be at kenoshanews.com/sports on Friday morning and in Friday’s print edition of the News.
Christian Life (3-3, 1-3 Midwest Classic Conference) at Kingdom Prep Lutheran (3-3, 2-2 Midwest Classic Conference)
When: 7 p.m. tonight
Where: Raabe Stadium (Wisconsin Lutheran College, Wauwatosa)
Last meeting: The programs have never met before, as CLS is in just its third consecutive season and sixth overall as a varsity program and Kingdom Prep is in just its second season as a varsity program.
About Christian Life: After starting the season 3-0, the Eagles are trying to snap a three-game losing streak. ... Last week, CLS lost a 53-7 Midwest Classic decision at Ameche Field to Racine Lutheran, which received 10 votes and fell just outside the top 10 in this week’s Associated Press Small Division state poll. ... CLS is led by junior quarterback Erik Decker, who has passed for 1,098 yards and 10 TDs and rushed for 281 yards and eight more TDs. ... Senior Marcus Ramirez has rushed for 210 yards and a TD and senior Carl Travis has 33 receptions for 549 yards, which ranks 13th in the state according to WisSports.net, and three TDs. ... The Eagles must win their final three games to gain automatic WIAA postseason eligibility for the first time, though they did participate in the Division-5 field in last year’s COVID-altered playoff format. ... After tonight, CLS hosts Whitefish Bay Dominican (0-4 Midwest Classic) in Week 8 at Ameche Field and plays at Brookfield Academy (3-1) in Week 9.
About Kingdom Prep: The Wolfpack, in their first season as a member of the Midwest Classic Conference, are coming off a 14-8 conference win last week at Living Word Lutheran in which they scored all 14 points in the third quarter. ... Kingdom Prep senior quarterback Malik Grandberry went 7-of-14 passing for 148 yards with an INT in the win, while junior Tywin McKinney ran for a 1-yard score and returned a fumble 50 yards for a TD. ... Grandberry has passed for 577 yards and four TDs this season and rushed for 156 yards and two scores.