High school football: Wilmot falls short in Southern Lakes Conference battle with Elkhorn

Tricky Elkhorn

Perhaps, but there’s no substitute for experiencing the slippery conditions against an adversary riled up to show off its diverse running system against you for the first time in two years.

“They do a really good job of hiding the ball,” Square said of the Elks (3-2 overall, 2-2 SLC), who the Panthers didn’t see in 2020 because of COVID-19 protocol but defeated, 35-6, two years ago at Frank Bucci Field. “They have three or four guys on every play that can carry the ball, so it’s just reading your keys, figuring out what your keys are doing, getting to the right spots and making plays.”

Facing the likes of junior signal-caller Ethan Esch and running backs Tyler Etten, Connor Lom and Jusiah Nelson, that’s a lot easier said than done, especially with such a deceptive system on a rain-soaked field.

On this night, it was Esch (two passing touchdowns, one rushing TD) and Lom (28 carries, 163 yards) doing the bulk of the damage. Lom, who’s now rushed for 503 yards this season, was particularly effective when taking a “second handoff” from Etten (14 carries, 48 yards, including nine lost on a fumble), sweeping past him on the inside.