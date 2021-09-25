High school football: Wilmot falls short in Southern Lakes Conference battle with Elkhorn

WILMOT — Everything was going marvelously.
A halftime fireworks extravaganza had filled the night-time air, eliciting more than a few oohs-and-aahs from the energized crowd. The Homecoming queen, king and court had been introduced to their friends, family and neighbors. A lovely rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner had been sung to start the game.
And the first half had largely gone well, with homestanding Wilmot making just enough plays to forge a 17-6 advantage over Elkhorn at intermission of a Southern Lakes Conference clash on what had been a picture-perfect evening.
Then a cold wind blew out of the north, bringing with it a steady rainfall that put a damper on the happy proceedings at Frank Bucci Field. It was at that point the tide seemed to turn against the Panthers, who eventually fell to the Elks, 21-17, on Friday night amidst a flurry of critical second-half mistakes.
To his credit, Wilmot coach Keiya Square refused to blame the rain-slicked field and ball for his team’s reversal of fortune.
"This week, there was one day during practice that it rained a little bit," said Square, whose squad was victimized in the second half by a blocked punt, a mishandled punt snap and two interceptions and slipped to 0-5 overall and 0-4 in the SLC. "So our kids got a taste of that."
Tricky Elkhorn
Perhaps, but there’s no substitute for experiencing the slippery conditions against an adversary riled up to show off its diverse running system against you for the first time in two years.
“They do a really good job of hiding the ball,” Square said of the Elks (3-2 overall, 2-2 SLC), who the Panthers didn’t see in 2020 because of COVID-19 protocol but defeated, 35-6, two years ago at Frank Bucci Field. “They have three or four guys on every play that can carry the ball, so it’s just reading your keys, figuring out what your keys are doing, getting to the right spots and making plays.”
Facing the likes of junior signal-caller Ethan Esch and running backs Tyler Etten, Connor Lom and Jusiah Nelson, that’s a lot easier said than done, especially with such a deceptive system on a rain-soaked field.
On this night, it was Esch (two passing touchdowns, one rushing TD) and Lom (28 carries, 163 yards) doing the bulk of the damage. Lom, who’s now rushed for 503 yards this season, was particularly effective when taking a “second handoff” from Etten (14 carries, 48 yards, including nine lost on a fumble), sweeping past him on the inside.
“You’re running a toss and then you hand it back off to another guy,” said Square, explaining the challenge of not seeing the Elks in two full years, especially with a younger team. “It’s just a lot of things going on. We’ll watch the film and see what’s going on.
“We’re in a situation where we didn’t play them last year, so they’ve had a whole year to run their offense, and we haven’t seen it.”
As for the Panthers' offense, it was solid enough to craft an 11-point halftime lead on two touchdowns from junior quarterback Cooper Zimmerman, one rushing and one on a 67-yard lightning strike to junior Anthony Hall on their first play from scrimmage, and a 30-yard field goal by senior Blake Weaver.
Indeed, the outlook through the first 24 minutes was spectacular.
“We made some big plays, and we were able to gash them in certain areas,” said Square, whose program won't qualify for the WIAA playoffs in a non-COVID season for the first time since 2010. “And they made some adjustments. We were still able to move the ball (in the second half), but it was always one thing after another.”
Late mistakes
First, it was a punt blocked by Carson Nickel that paved the way for Elkhorn’s second touchdown on an 8-yard pass from Esch to Etten and a two-point conversion run by Lom that made the score 17-14 with 5 minutes, 25 seconds left in the third quarter. Next came a bad punter-center exchange that led to an incompletion by Weaver on a bailout throw from the Wilmot 17-yard line and Esch’s go-ahead 6-yard scoring run a little over four minutes later.
Then, with 8:37 remaining in the game, it was the first of two red-zone interceptions thrown by Zimmerman (175 yards passing), who clearly wasn’t as effective in the rain as he was in the first half when he threw for 116 yards.
In quick succession, it was two more costly penalties and another red-zone pick, this one by the Elks’ Sam Wolliver on a fourth-and-4 at the 8 with 43.3 seconds remaining and the ensuing 23-yard return, putting the finishing touches on a frustrating final 24 minutes.
“We just told them that we still have games to play,” said Square, whose squad visits Union Grove next week. “It doesn’t matter what’s happened in the past. We've got to go one play at a time, continue to work, continue to build, and we've got to turn this around as much as we can.”