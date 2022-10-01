High school football: Wilmot Homecoming spoiled as resurgent Union Grove rolls

WILMOT - The stage was set for a Wilmot football victory Friday night.

It was the annual Homecoming game, and Frank Bucci Field was rocking with a raucous crowd.

Two people were inducted into the Wilmot Union High School Hall of Fame.

And the once-mighty Union Grove Broncos, the defending Southern Lakes Conference champs who've kind of fallen from grace this year with a 1-5 start, were in town.

Seemed like a perfect night for the Panthers to roll, right?

Not so fast.

The Broncos' quarterback Nathan Williams is now healthy, and the emergence of Kasey Spranger at running back has them looking like a brand new football team, and unfortunately the Panthers couldn't stop them, even with the backing of an electric, festive crowd.

Union Grove's defense took over late in the third, and the offense followed with 15 unanswered fourth-quarter points in a 35-14 blowout of host Wilmot.

It was Union Grove's second win in a row (2-5, 2-3 SLC). Wilmot dropped to 4-3 and 2-3. Now both teams must win their last two games to earn a WIAA Division 2 playoff berth.

Wilmot had a good shot at coming back and making it a game again down 20-7 late in the third quarter thanks to a first and goal at the Union Grove 5-yard line.

But after a couple short runs, the Panthers went for it on fourth and goal at the 1, quarterback Cooper Zimmerman dove, reached across the goal line, and had it knocked out and the Broncos recovered.

Wilmot head coach Keiya Square thought Zimmerman got into the end zone to make it a one-score game, but the Broncos took over and scored touchdowns on two of their next three drives to build a 35-7 lead.

"It's kind of been happening to us all year," Square said after the game. "We just leave a lot of opportunities out there. We couldn't punch it in."

"From our vantage point, our quarterback had the ball across the goal. It could've gone either way. That's a huge moment, and it could've been a totally different situation. We kind of let that one go."

After the game, Union Grove coach Craig McClelland said his guys dug deep and simply wanted it more regarding the crucial goal-line stand.

"We just dug deep," McClelland said. "We stuffed it, and we kicked the ball out and we recovered. It was a huge stop. It's our line, that's who we're hanging our hat on all year."

"We took our bumps early, we were a 1-5 team. We played like a defending conference champion. It was a steady game all night, they played hard. They did a lot of great things early, Falletti's a flyer, Hall's huge, Corona's Corona, Division 1 probably linebacker at the next level."

"We just kept chipping. We just kept trusting our run game. Nathan's back healthy-ish. He got hurt in the first game with a high-ankle sprain, and you could see it with his athleticism out there."

Broncos run wild

The Bronco run game was unstoppable, especially in the fourth quarter as the Grove kept pounding the Panthers down the field.

After the goal-line stand, Wilmot forced the Grove to punt, but the Panthers turned the ball over on downs on the ensuing possession.

Then, Spranger, Williams and the Bronco offensive line went to work. A 20-yard Spranger burst set up the Broncos at the Wilmot 12-yard line, and Williams capped off the back-breaking drive with a 10-yard bootleg around the left end and dove into the corner of the end zone to make it 26-7 with 7:29 left on the clock.

Spranger tacked on the two-point conversion.

Then, Wilmot had to go into pass-happy mode around midfield in order to quickly get back into the game.

But Zimmerman fired an out on third-and-3 that was nearly picked off, and on fourth down, he gunned a crossing route just wide of his intended target.

It was the third straight turnover, either via fumble or turnover on downs, for the Panthers.

The Broncos marched right back down the field, and Quintyn Martinez sealed the deal with another touchdown run.

On the next Wilmot possession, Zimmermann hooked up with Marco Falletti for a 60-yard bomb before hitting Kade Frisby in the left corner of the end zone for a late score, but the damage was already done.

"They hit some big plays in the pass game in the first half," Square said. "They hit us for some deep plays. Our defense was playing fine, and then we had some lapses. Offensively, we would move the ball, get down to the 30 or 40, and stall out."

"We had good field position late, but when you get in some longer situations, the routes take a little bit longer to develop. They have some good D-linemen. Moris is really good. Those guys are hard to block one-on-one. When those guys can just tee off and they know it's pass, it makes it really tough on your O-line. I thought we held up pretty well for the most part, and we just have to make more plays."

Union Grove nearly doubled up the Panthers in yards, 423-219.

Early in the second quarter, Williams hooked up with Matthew Gruber for a 73-yard touchdown strike to make it 14-0.

Wilmot's Anthony Corona answered with a 10-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter.

Williams had a 1-yard scoring run to make it 20-7 at the half.

Falletti was held to 85 yards on 15 carries.

Williams threw for 212 yards on 10-for-14 passing with two scores, and Spranger totaled 146 yards on the ground on 23 carries.

Gruber had three catches for 146 yards.

Still a shot at the playoffs

After a bit of a devastating loss, can Wilmot still turn things around with two wins to end the season and qualify for the playoffs?

"We win both games, and we're in," Square said. "I think we need to clean up our techniques and clean up what we're doing. There's things we harp on every day in practice that we've been talking about for nine weeks, and we still make those mistakes."

"When you're doing that, it hurts you. Defensively, we got to get off the field on third down, and offensively, we got to stay on the field. Hats off to Grove, they come out and played really hard. A lot of it was self-inflicted, and that's kind of what our season's been so far."