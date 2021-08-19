High school football: Wilmot ready to roll in 2021, on and off the field, after truncated 2020

The Wilmot football team already has the “team” thing down.
The Panthers recently helped out the community in a time of need, which they hope can only help on the field in 2021. When a tree fell on a community member’s deck and pool, a Wilmot assistant coach reached out to players to help out.
So a group of Panthers lent a helping hand to remove the tree from the deck.
The caring efforts were even highlighted on TV.
“You’re there for your teammates, and you’re there for the community at the same time,” junior Jake Christiansen told WTMJ Channel 4.
Senior lineman Ethan Ivan, who’s expected to be a big-time contributor this season, enjoyed the experience.
“There are some players that do have a heart and do have a soul and care about more than football,” Ivan said
Wilmot head coach Keiya Square, who enters his fifth season at the helm of the Panthers, said the coaches didn’t even have to do anything.
Keiya Square
Square
“It was predominantly player-driven and led,” Square said. “Someone needed help, and our guys stepped up and helped.”
Champing at the bit
It’s this kind of culture that has the Panthers champing at the bit after they were only able to get four games in during the COVID-altered 2020 season.
They finished 2-2 and were unable to participate in postseason play, but a 21-20 victory over previously undefeated Union Grove in their final game proved the Panthers were as good as anyone else in the Southern Lakes Conference last season.
But Wilmot will have to replace several key graduated players who were stalwarts the past several years.
Last season’s leading rusher, Leo Falletti, and leading receiver, Korik Klein, are gone, along with Braidy Beagle and star linebacker Caden Mulhollon, who’s now playing at NCAA Division III powerhouse Mount Union (Ohio), from the defense.
But Square is just happy things are seemingly back to normal after 2020 was riddled with uncertainty.
“We have been doing business as usual, so far,” he said. “We are a little more aware of large gatherings with our players, but our on-the-field things have been as close as we can get to normal.”
With around 20 returning letter-winners and only 12 seniors returning, Wilmot doesn’t have a ton of experience this season.
The Panthers do, however, return quarterback Cooper Zimmerman, a 6-foot-4, 195-pound junior, after he showed some flashes of his talent last season. Junior Anthony Hall and sophomore Kade Frisby, listed at 6-4, 180 pounds, will pick up the slack at running back and wide receiver, respectively.
And back for 2021 along the lines is Ivan, a 6-2, 315-pound senior behemoth who’s made huge strides in the offseason after having a dominant junior season in which he was named first-team All-SLC and first-team All-County. He was ranked as the No. 10 defensive lineman in WisSports.net’s Class of 2022 player rankings.
Square said junior running back/defensive back Anthony Corona (6-1, 195) and senior running back/defensive back Briggs Kafar will also be key contributors this fall.
Successful scrimmage
Last week’s scrimmage against Bradford at Wilmot’s Frank Bucci Field was successful, Square said, in that the Panthers got everyone on film and everyone stayed healthy. The Panthers, who open their season 7 p.m. Friday with a non-conference game at Kettle Moraine, have 13 returning starters overall, and several players are being asked to play offense and defense.
“Staying healthy and continuing to get better each day will be key,” Square said. “We will have more guys than usual having to play both sides of the ball at times, so conditioning and attention to detail will be key.”
As far as the always-competitive SLC goes, Union Grove was picked to win the conference title by WisSports.net and is clearly the favorite going into the season. Wilmot was picked sixth in the eight-team conference, but the Panthers have a proud tradition and have reached the WIAA Division-2 playoffs 10 seasons in a row — excluding last season, which they couldn’t control — so you can never count them out.
All in all, Square said he thinks the conference will be “very competitive,” but without playing many teams last year, it’s hard to tell who’s back.
But after somewhat of a lost season, Square is simply happy to have a full schedule, at least for now. What’s he most looking forward to?
“Getting through a full season with no cancellations,” Square said.
Wilmot Roster
No.;Name;Ht.;Wt.;Pos.;Yr.
2;Jake Christiansen;6-2;170;RB/LB;Jr.
3;Bode Trams;6-1;170;RB/LB;So.
5;Brayden Nelson;5-11;145;WR/DB;So.
6;Braden Crickman;5-9;135;WR/LB;So.
7;Wyatt Adcock;5-7;135;WR/DB;So.
8;Owen Rosengarden;6-0;200;RB/DL;Sr.
9;JD Hansen;5-7;185;RB/LB;Jr.
10;Kade Frisby;6-4;180;WR/DB;So.
11;Joel Sullivan;5-10;150;RB/LB;So.
12;Cooper Zimmerman;6-4;195;QB;Jr.
13;Brayden Bergloff;5-9;175;RB/LB;Jr.
14;Zach Glass;6-0;165;WR/DB;Sr.
15;Andrew Lofgren;6-2;165;QB;So.
18;Caden Hetland;6-0;180;WR/DB;Sr.
19;Owen Drissell;5-11;140;WR/DB;So.
20;Kolten Nardini;6-0;155;WR/DB;Sr.
21;Cody Pfarr;5-11;170;WR/LB;So.
22;Brandon Stumpf;6-0;160;RB/LB;Jr.
23;Corey Patrick;6-1;170R/DB;Sr.
24;Will Kunz;5-10;165;WR/DB;Sr.
25;Anthony Hall;6-0;195;RB/LB;Jr.
26;Eric Walls;5-10;155;WR/LB;Jr.
32;Anthony Corona;6-1;195;RB/DB;Jr.
33;Briggs Kafar;5-9;150;RB/LB;Sr.
42;Mateo Quiroz;5-11;158;RB/LB;Sr.
43;Michael Grasso;5-11;175;RB/LB;Jr.
46;Logan Kubisiak;5-9;160;RB/LB;So.
48;Dylan Mulcahy;5-6;130;RB/LB;So.
50;Jake Fasnacht;5-7;155;RB/LB;Jr.
60;Levi High;6-1;260;OL/DL;Jr.
62;Ethan Ivan;6-2;315;OL/DL;Sr.
63;Christian Leon;5-9;195;OL/DL;Sr.
64;Beau Schwartfeger;5-11;240;OL/DL;Jr.
65;Cody Pappadakis;6-1;240;OL/DL;Jr.
66;Ryan Worklan;5-11;220;OL/DL;Jr.
67;Dylan Brown;6-0;210;OL/DL;Jr.
68;Weston Kuper;6-6;250;OL/DL;So.
70;Isaac Blount;5-10;215;OL/DL;So.
71;Mauricio Vargas;5-11;285;OL/DL;Jr.
72;Sam Makris;6-0;290;OL/DL;So.
74;Garrett Richards;5-11;290;OL/DL;Jr.
75;Evan Moore;6-4;265;OL/DL;Jr.
77;James Tsakonas;6-2;265;OL/DL;Sr.
82;Mason Zaitz;6-0;145;WR/DB;So.
85;Blake Weaver;6-0;150;K/P;Sr.
87;Brayden Kordecki;5-10;135;WR/DB;Jr.
88;AJ Schroeder;5-17;125;WR/DB;Jr.
92;Devon Hall;5-9;200;OL/DL;Jr.
Head coach—Keiya Square (5th season).
Assistant coaches—Brian Hopkins, Tim Beagle, Pete Byrne, Jon Watson, Nick Maginn, Jason Bunton, George Valach, Mike Gentile, Bill Hopkins, Michael Quiroz, Ray Norton, Michael Diedrich. Managers—Katrina Pittman, Cali Loveless. Statisticians—Michael Quiroz, Jeff Ryczek.
Wilmot Schedule
All home games at Frank Bucci Field.
AUGUST
20—at Kettle Moraine, 7 p.m. 26—Racine Case, 7 p.m.
SEPTEMBER
3—at Delavan-Darien (Big Foot High School)*, 7 p.m. 10—Lake Geneva Badger*, 7 p.m. 17—at Waterford*, 7 p.m. 24—Elkhorn*, 7 p.m.
OCTOBER
1—at Union Grove*, 7 p.m. 8—at Burlington*, 7 p.m. 15—Central*, 7 p.m.
