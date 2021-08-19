High school football: Wilmot ready to roll in 2021, on and off the field, after truncated 2020

And back for 2021 along the lines is Ivan, a 6-2, 315-pound senior behemoth who’s made huge strides in the offseason after having a dominant junior season in which he was named first-team All-SLC and first-team All-County. He was ranked as the No. 10 defensive lineman in WisSports.net’s Class of 2022 player rankings.

Square said junior running back/defensive back Anthony Corona (6-1, 195) and senior running back/defensive back Briggs Kafar will also be key contributors this fall.

Successful scrimmage

Last week’s scrimmage against Bradford at Wilmot’s Frank Bucci Field was successful, Square said, in that the Panthers got everyone on film and everyone stayed healthy. The Panthers, who open their season 7 p.m. Friday with a non-conference game at Kettle Moraine, have 13 returning starters overall, and several players are being asked to play offense and defense.

“Staying healthy and continuing to get better each day will be key,” Square said. “We will have more guys than usual having to play both sides of the ball at times, so conditioning and attention to detail will be key.”