High school girls basketball: Bradford hangs on to edge white-hot Tremper

KENOSHA - It was everything one could hope for in a city rivalry game.

A raucous crowd.

Controversy. The harmless kind where people get mad at a referee's call, not any bad stuff, no worries.

A good, old-fashioned "throw the records out the window" barnburner.

Yes, the Tremper-Bradford rivalry has all these and more, and the adrenaline was on full tilt Tuesday night from both teams in a game that came down to the final seconds - just like it should be.

Everything leading up to this game is irrelevant in terms of wins and losses, but the Red Devils and Trojans actually both have plenty of wins.

In fact, superstar point guard Aliana Brown and the Trojans were sporting a three-game win streak when they stepped inside Mary D. Bradford High School. But they also had to juggle around the starting lineup, and in the end Bradford's all-time leading scorer, Neveah Thomas, closed the deal.

Syderah Farmer secured a rebound with less than a minute to play, and Thomas' two free throws provided the finishing touch on a 51-48 knock-em-down, drag-em-out slug fest in front of a packed Bradford Field House.

Bradford improved to 10-4 overall and 5-1 in the Southeast Conference, and the loss snapped a three-game hot streak by Tremper (10-5, 4-2).

In what was essentially a game to determine the mid-season hierarchy of the SEC, the Red Devils proved they have what it takes to contend with and maybe knock off conference unbeaten Franklin (5-0 SEC) Friday night.

"There was a little controversy," Bradford head coach Nicole Ferrille said. "There was only 3 seconds left on the clock, they tried to baseball pass, we got a steal and they called a travel. There were .6 seconds, they got a shot off maybe a foot behind the 3-point line, but they took a dribble and didn't get the shot off in time.

"Tremper-Bradford is always a good game. They're always going to give you a good game. I told my girls they're playing really well right now. People said we were the team to watch, and now we've got the bull's eye on our back."

"Everyone wants to beat us."

Ferrille said the Red Devils held a seven-point lead with around four minutes to play, but turnovers led to trouble.

Brown scored 10 of her 18 points in the second half, and AJ West added eight second-half points as the Trojans stormed back with a 28-22 second half advantage.

Tremper coach Lynell Collins acknowledged after the game his girls played well, and he's encouraged considering the circumstances.

"Obviously, you want to win, but I feel pretty good considering we were missing one of our starters (Daniella Taft), our 6-foot-1 freshman, and Sadie Hua got hurt during the game," Collins said. "Our girls battled and played really well. We really picked it up in the second half. They settled down and played well."

Collins said Brown and Emily Giese (11 points) were in charge offensively, and on defense, Mya West, AJ West and Josie Tenuta played well. But missing a starter was deflating to the bench, Collins added.

As for Ferrille, it's about moving forward and taking on Franklin for a big SEC matchup Friday.

"It was a little rough, but we got done what we needed to get done," Ferrille added. "It was the composure of my upperclassmen. They've been in this situations like this before. Nevaeh kind of took the team on her back, and the rest followed.

"Aliana Brown had a good game, we knew she would. And Giese had a good game. It made for a good game."

After two losses to state-ranked Racine Prairie and Union Grove at the Doctors of Physical Therapy two weeks ago, Ferrille said it was nice to bounce back.

"It's hard to simulate games in practice, so sometimes we have to learn from the mistakes we make in games to get better," she said.