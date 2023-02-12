KENOSHA — With two games left on the conference schedule, a share of the Southeast Conference title was in play for the Bradford Red Devils girls basketball team.

The first team in their way was their inner-city foe, Tremper.

The sun was glaring into the gym on an above average sunny day, and Kenosha’s oldest rivalry was renewed Saturday afternoon at Tremper High School.

The Red Devils used a second half where they held the Trojans to 13 points to come up with a 65-36 victory.

The win for Bradford (18-5, 11-2 SEC) sets the stage for their regular season finale on Thursday, Feb. 16 at Franklin High School. The two will play with a share of the SEC championship on the line.

Admittedly, Bradford came out a little sloppy early, missing free throws and turning the ball over. After Tremper’s Josie Tenuta hit a three, head coach Nicole Ferrille called a timeout to get things in order. Then, the Trojans (15-8, 8-5 SEC) built what was their biggest lead of the game, 19-14. Bradford was able to roar back with a 13-4 run to take a four-point lead at the half.

“We have to treat every game the same, no matter who we’re playing," Bradford head coach Nicole Ferrille said. "The girls know what’s on the line. They know it’s something that hasn’t happened in a very long time, and we will be ready when it comes to trying to earn that piece of history for us on Thursday."

With foul trouble looming for Tremper having to deal with the 1-2 punch of Syderah Farmer and Nevaeh Thomas, the Trojans had an uphill climb in the second half.

Bradford was able to grow the lead in a hurry in the second half, and never looked back.

Tremper cut the lead to 47-34 with 8:22 left, but Tremper would score only two more points the entire contest.

Farmer isn’t a player that shows emotion too much on the court, but with an emphatic and-1 with about six minutes left that grew the lead back to 20, it was all but academic.

She led the Red Devils with 29 points.

Her partner in-crime, Thomas, finished with 18 points, which is below her season average of 25.3 per game.

“You can’t just stop one of them, when one has a really good game, the other one is there cheering them on, and vice versa. They share the spotlight well, and it's something they’ve gotten used to over the last four years,” adds Ferrille.

For Tremper head coach Lynell Collins, Saturday's game was an opportunity to respect the history of Tremper-Bradford’s rivalry, as well as looking ahead to this young team’s bright future.

“Although it’s a game against your rival, it wasn’t the first game we’ve lost this season, and we’ll be ready to come out and compete," Collins said. "Our staff is trying to get the best out of these girls, but, even though it’s known we are a young and up-and-coming team, my message to them is learn from this and focus on the now. Value the opportunity to play some meaningful postseason basketball this year, not next year.”

The Trojans will host Oak Creek Thursday night. Oak Creek will be Bradford’s biggest fans that night as they will come in with two losses and will need a Bradford win and a Franklin loss to have a share of the conference title as well.

You don’t have to undermine how much basketball in Kenosha means to Collins.

This is a coach that led St. Joseph to a Division 4 state runner-up in 2016.

“Any time you play your crosstown rival, it means a lot," Collins said. "Not only for me, but a lot of people in this city, Bradford and Tremper, the alumni. The history. It’s not something I take for granted.”