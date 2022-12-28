High school girls basketball: Gonzalez dominates second half as Indian Trail cruises past Central

SOMERS - It was a classic tale of two halves Wednesday evening at DeSimone Arena at UW-Parkside.

The 10th annual Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Hoops Classic featured two teams from the opposite sides of the county, Central and Indian Trail, and it seemed like a Falcons dub the first 18 minutes.

Sure, Westosha held a slim 28-26 halftime lead, but the Falcons seemed in control most of the time.

But everything changed in the second half.

Hawks junior Adrianna Gonzalez and sophomore Gianni Harris combined for 30 second-half points - they scored 48 of their team's 59 in the game - and Trail did enough to contain Central star Reese Rynberg in a 59-48 victory.

"The coaches and I talked at halftime and decided we would work on defense in the second half," Indian Trail coach Charles Basaldua said. "We hadn't played in a long time, our last game at Oak Creek was a rough one, and we wanted to work on defense. The first half was nothing like what we practiced all week. We knew 31 (Rynberg) was a good player, so we talked about rotating quicker, not fouling and being more assertive with our movements."

"We scouted her yesterday, and she's a good player. We went from 10 fouls in the first half to five in the second. We limited their free throws and knocked down some on our end."

For Gonzalez, who's second in the Southeast Conference with 23.7 points per game, really ramped up her game when it mattered the most.

She began fast breaks and found teammates at the last second for layups, rotating the ball around the perimeter to Harris for open 3-pointers, and also using her elite quickness to straight fly by anyone attempting to guard her for transition buckets.

An emerging star with a bright, bright future in basketball, Gonzalez plays for a premiere club team out of Milwaukee, and her cousin Alaina Brown, Tremper's top player, isn't too bad, either.

"My teammates cheered me on, and I was really happy about getting player of the game," Gonzalez said in a post-game interview. "We were starting to play more like a team. We began running plays right, and things came together.

"It's the determination, because I want good stats. I train almost every day in the offseason. My club team is extremely hard. I do me."

Obviously, Gonzalez wants to score all the points, but Basaldua says her willingness to find teammates has taken her game to the next level.

"Mainly trust, we work on it in practice, I can trust them out on the court," Gonzalez added.

The Hawks improved to 2-4, while the Falcons dropped to 3-8.

After an exhilarating 43-40 victory over St. Joseph Tuesday to open the Holiday Hoops Classic, a game where Rynberg did whatever she wanted, she was held to 18 points Wednesday and only eight in the second half.

"Our freshman, Gianna Greno, matched up with Reese and did a phenomenal job," Basaldua said. "We challenged her, and she was up for it. It's her sixth or seventh ever varsity, and she's guarding the other team's best player."

Central coach Sarah Vozel, a first-year head coach, said her team took the foot off the pedal.

"We came out flat in the second half," Vozel said. "That was our talk after the game, we put together a good first half. We stopped being aggressive getting to the hoop, relying on Reese a lot, and putting them on the line.

"They did a good job on Reese, it was hard to get her the ball in the paint. They doubled down on her and did a good job."

Vozel said Gonzalez is quick and was hard to beat to the spot.

"She had a very good game, and we did what we could," Vozel added.

Vozel's first year has had its ups and downs, and she likes that most games her team is right there.

"We're learning, and it's been fun. Good girls, good coaching staff, so far, so good."

There are only eight combined seniors on the two teams, and both have inexperience throughout the lineup.

But Basaldua likes his team and is hoping for a strong January, when the Hawks will play 11 games.

"We're young, we graduated nine seniors, and Lainy Ristau is one of those leaders that's stepped up," Basaldua said. "AG (Gonzalez) isn't a vocal leader, she leads by example. Sometimes, she feels the pressure to shoot all the time. Taking that pressure off to shoot kind of helps her.

"AG's work ethic separates her, and she has a good relationship with her dad, who trains her. AG is just special. Having her believe in her teammates is huge. I'm just looking for us to be more consistent. We'll have a good game, but then come out flat next game. We're going to keep working on their confidence and consistency."