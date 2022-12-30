High school girls basketball: McKenna Johnson-less Wilmot fights, can't catch Racine Case at DPT Holiday Hoops Classic

SOMERS - Take your pick of bizarre storylines Friday afternoon at UW-Parkside, and it helps fans appreciate holiday basketball tournaments are exactly what they sound like - exhibitions.

Wilmot was missing Kenosha County leading scorer McKenna Johnson (28 ppg), Racine Case was without its head coach, and it was an atypical 3 p.m. tip on the final day, Day Four, of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Hoops Classic.

Despite the absence of Johnson, Wilmot showed plenty of fight and even led by seven points early, but the Eagles stormed back with a 26-10 run to start to the second half and eventually held off the Panthers, 60-50.

The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for the Eagles (2-8), who built confidence in their previous game Thursday thanks to a huge second-half comeback despite a loss to Burlington.

Case assistant coach Chris Hood, who filled in for head coach Wally Booker, was all smiles in the DeSimone Arena hallway after the game.

Who wouldn't be after one of your players hands you a special tan basketball, signed by every single Eagle to commemorate your first win?

"The game plan stayed the same (with no Johnson), and we needed to just have a good game no matter what," Hood said. "When you open up the floor, our girls could penetrate. The fast break was working out today."

Case's youth was evident, as the Eagles started three freshmen, a sophomore and a junior, but freshman guard Taccarri Hicks proved wise beyond her years, racking up 10 points and nine rebounds to earn the Jockey Player of the Game award.

After Case fell behind 25-18 late in the first half, Hood let his ladies loose, and Hicks righted the ship by pushing the ball in transition, scoring around traffic at the rim and even finding teammates for easy layups.

Case built an 11-point lead after a furious 26-10 run by the 7:30 mark in the second half.

"After our great practice yesterday, we showed everything on the court that we were working on," Hicks said after the game. "We were talking a lot on defense, communicating on passes and keeping our heads up.

"We were ready to win."

Hicks added she and her teammates encouraged each other late, even though Wilmot cut the lead to 53-48 with around three minutes left on the clock.

Earlier, Wilmot's Ali Beagle hit a triple to cut the lead to 49-44, and the Panthers put together a late 13-7 run late to stay close, despite 16 second-half turnovers.

But in the end, Case was able to hit 11 free throws in the second half, and get to the line 20 times. Wilmot's Sam Suterko, a key guard, fouled out with five minutes to play.

Plus, Case sophomore Je'Quiasia Williams was dominant on the offensive end.

She scored 14 of her team-leading 16 points in the second half, including crucial free throws and a basket with a few minutes to play.

"Free throws will make you or break you," Hood said. "If we start to believe, good things will happen.

"Realistically, we're 1-1 in the conference. It carried over since the second half against Burlington. If we just trust each other, move the ball, and play well, great things can happen."

Wilmot coach Keith Skryznecki said his squad is averaging 25 turnovers per game, and they must find a way to clean things up.

But in the first half Friday afternoon, the Panthers only had seven turnovers in the first half.

Coincidentally, they had a halftime lead.

"We face-guarded 21 (Evans) the first half, but we just got tired," Skryznecki said. "We only have so many girls. We did a good job on defense, and we're just young. We struggle taking leadership, and stepping up on defense when we need to."

Beagle, Jade Klahs and Kaci Peters, a freshman, kept Wilmot in the game late, but it wasn't enough.

The Panthers (4-8) will look to take the momentum from their big win over Tremper when they return home Tuesday to host the state-ranked Prairie School before returning to Southern Lakes Conference action Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Case, on the other hand, will jump right back into the Southeast Conference schedule Tuesday at home against Tremper (8-4).

Despite an extreme amount of youth, Hood says the talent is there, and the Eagles will continue to hang in the strong SEC.

"The talent's there," Hood said. "We got a good chance in the SEC besides the top teams."