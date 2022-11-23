High school girls basketball: Pacers searching for improvement

SOMERS - To say the Shoreland Lutheran varsity girls basketball team is off to a good start would be a major understatement.

Considering the Lady Pacers went 5-20 last season and only return major contributing letter-winners, winning nearly half as many games as last year already in the season's first week seemed unlikely.

But when one of those players that came back is junior Anna Koestler, and her star continues to rise on a game-by-game basis, anything is possible over in Somers this winter.

Head coach Holly Bahr, now in her 13th season on the sidelines for the Pacers, likes her team's hustle and overall makeup and knows there is plenty of talent to make significant gains in the Metro Classic Conference.

Along with assistant coach Lisa Wasser, Bahr welcomes 21 players, including eight returning letter-winners, led by Koestler and junior Amanda Hesterberg.

Koestler just scored 20 points to lead the Pacers to a solid win over Horlick Tuesday night, and she scored 14 and 11 in the team's first two games (2-1 overall).

According to Bahr, other letter-winners are senior Julia Heathcock, juniors Chloe Lansangan, Maren Fitzpatrick and Rachel Salfer, sophomores Grace Olson and Elise deBoer, and freshman Madelyn Sadowski.

Bahr added that Heusterberg is on the verge of making history.

If she keeps up her scoring pace, she's on track to surpass the 1,000-point milestone this season.

Stay tuned this winter in the Kenosha News sports pages to track Heusterberg's scoring journey.

Shoreland Lutheran returns home Tuesday night to host Tremper in nonconference action.

Next week, area high school basketball starts to ramp up with most of the county's 16 boys and girls teams playing twice per week.