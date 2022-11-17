High school girls basketball preview: Tremper girls welcome back four starters

The Tremper girls basketball squad struggled to a 6-18 record last season, good for sixth of the eight Southeast Conference teams.

Not particularly impressive, but it may have been a building block.

On last year’s team, Aliana Brown was the SEC’s leading scorer and earned first team all-conference honors, and Emily Giese was named third team all-SEC.

These two, along with fellow starters Josie Tenuta and Mya West, are all back – four of five starters, for a Tremper squad that is hungry to finish in the top four of the SEC standing this season.

And why not?

Now in his fourth season at the helm, head coach Lynell Collins has a career 114-90 record, and he knows how to win.

With one more year under their belts, the Lady Trojans could be set to make a big leap.

“I expect us to be very competitive and finish in the top four of our conference, which is pretty good this year,” Collins said. “We are returning four starters who played a lot of minutes for us last year. We also welcome four new players and two freshmen that will help us this year.”

“We have a good group of basketball players that should compete with everyone we play.”

Joining Coach Collins on the sidelines this season will be Bakari Collins, Tom Pacetti, Rachel Jones, Ariel Thomas and Nwoye Green.

The entire staff is excited about not only the returning studs, but also the new faces.

Brown is a scoring machine in the backcourt at 5-foot-5, as she averaged 20.5 points per game last season. She was named team MVP.

Giese, a 6-foot sophomore center, led the SEC in rebounding with 13.7 per contest and was second on the team in scoring with 10.1 points per game.

Tenuta, a 5-9 sophomore guard/forward, was honorable mention all-SEC and finished third on the team in scoring and rebounding.

Junior guard Mya West is the fourth returning starter.

The key newcomers will include senior forward Kaitlyn Anderson, sophomore guard/forward Sadie Hua and freshmen AJ West and Daniella Taft, who stands 6-foot-1.

Brown is set to reach 1,000 points for her career this season.

Currently, Coach Collins says Bradford and Oak Creek are ranked in the state preseason poll. He anticipates his Trojans sneaking into the top four along with Oak Creek, Bradford and Franklin this season.

“We have a group of girls that play basketball, want to get better and love the game,” Lynell Collins said. “We are a young team that will continue to grow as the season goes along. We have a team that can play different styles of basketball, run, and shoot. Rebounding is something we need to solidify and continue to get better at.”

Coach Collins says he wants the team to be better at the end of the season, so daily improvement will be stressed.

Also, a big goal is for the team to finish in the top four in the SEC.

“This team can be as good as they want to be,” Collins said. “We have enough talent to compete with some of the top teams. We have to continue to grow in the scheme and play together.”