High school girls basketball: Tremper triumphant over Indian Trail in crosstown classic

On a late January evening inside Tremper High School, the smell of popcorn and the optimism of school spirit filled the air as there was a palpable buzz in game one of a rare girls/boys high school basketball doubleheader between Tremper and Indian Trail.

Kenosha Tremper improved to 13-6 and 6-3 in Southeast Conference play with a 69-53 victory over inner-city rival Indian Trail, in a game that Tremper took over from start to finish.

The loss snapped a three-game Indian Trail win streak. The Hawks are now 8-9 and 3-6 in the SEC.

The Lynell Collins-led Tremper Trojans (13-6, 6-3) are on the rise in the Southeast Conference thanks to their third consecutive win and sixth out of the last eight games Thursday.

It is becoming more apparent that these young Tremper Trojans are here to stay.

Tremper relied on hot shooting early on from sophomore Josie Tenuta, who buried three triples in the first half and two in the second for 21 total points.

“She’s been gaining a lot of confidence with shooting the ball lately, and really carrying us on the offensive end, and knocking down three’s like crazy,” Collins said.

When the three-point look isn’t there and Tremper wants to work the ball inside, they can also get it done with 6-foot sophomore Emily Giese. She finished with 15 points in the contest.

One thing that is going to help the Trojans down the stretch run is having their 6-1 freshman forward Daniela Taft back in the mix as well. It was her second game back from an injury.

Taft pulled double duty, singing the National Anthem before the game and also before the boys game afterward.

“Danny continues to grow. She is really going to help us down the stretch,” Collins said.

Cousin rivalry renewed

Playing against teams in your conference means a little more, playing an inner-city rival is another, but for two stars on both sides playing against your cousin makes for memories and bragging rights at holiday dinners for years to come.

Indian Trail star junior Adrianna Gonzalez led the Hawks with 23 points, but ultimately it was her cousin - senior Alaina Brown of Tremper - who would get the last laugh as she contributed 15 points for Tremper and her team ultimately came out with the win.

For Indian Trail, the Hawks drop to 3-6 in conference and 8-9 overall.

Indian Trail Head Coach Charles Basaldua knows that with nine seniors leaving a year before, there are going to be some growing pains along the way. But, he is proud of how a lot of their younger players and role players off the bench are growing and learning along the way.

Tremper had a 13-point lead at halftime, and it got to as high as 22 points with six minutes to go. But, Indian Trail’s role players made sure the final score was a bit more respectable.

“I’m just impressed with how our role players are learning things so quickly," Basaldua said. "I just tell the girls to pay attention on the bench, so when you get in there, you know what to expect and what other teams are running. We are incorporating some new things on defense, so when the girls get in there I’ve been impressed with just how quickly they’ve caught on."

Stretch run here with playoffs approaching in three weeks

Believe it or not, only five conference games remain for both the Hawks and Trojans.

The Hawks have grown from the first time these two played. Back on Dec. 9, the Hawks lost to Tremper 55-31 at Indian Trail. Although in a sound defeat Thursday night, Adrianna Gonzalez and company have shown improvement and built some confidence to finish strong.

Indian Trail is back home to host Oak Creek Tuesday, Jan. 31, meanwhile, Tremper will be tasked with playing at Franklin that same night.

Franklin is 18-1 and a perfect 9-0 in conference.

“It’s about growing, and getting better every day," Collins added. "I know this team has a lot of talent, and at the end of the season I am hoping we are playing our best ball and we can compete.”

In a few short weeks, seniors will be recognized with a rose at center court, the WIAA will release their brackets, and the magic of March will be upon us.

Indian Trail and Tremper both feel their best basketball is ahead of them.