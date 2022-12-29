High school girls basketball: Union Grove buries Bradford behind 10 3's

SOMERS - Common sense tells us that the person closest to the basketball hoops, spatially that is, perhaps has the best chance to put the ball in the bucket.

Tell that to Steph Curry, though.

The diminutive 6-foot-3 guard literally changed the game of basketball by making 3-pointers the most important way to score in the modern era, and often the big man or big girl in this case is obsolete.

Though Bradford's 6-foot twin towers - all-time school leading scorer Nevaeh Thomas and fellow star Syderah Farmer - pack the paint, can really do it all and are almost unstoppable inside the paint, today's game favors quick guards that can light it up from beyond the arc.

Enter like every single girl on the Union Grove girls basketball team.

Take your pick, Sophia Rampulla, Syd Ludvigsen, Carolyn May, Ellen Spang, the list goes on...you set 'em up, they'll knock 'em down.

These talents were on full display Thursday night in an interstate county battle between Racine and Kenosha, where the Broncos buried 10 triples - and Bradford - for a 65-52 victory.

Union Grove (8-1), ranked No. 4 in the state of Wisconsin in Division 2 according to the Wissports.net rankings posted Tuesday, built an 18-point lead and seemed to have no issues as late as midway through the second half.

But behind Thomas, Farmer and sophomore Iyanna Green, the Red Devils woke up from their offensive slumber with a 13-2 lead, cutting the huge margin to five points on three separate occasions in the final minutes.

Whenever Bradford got too close, though, Rampulla would run the offense efficiently and set up a wide-open 3-pointer, and she along with May and Ludvigsen made sure to silence Bradford (7-3).

It was Day Three of the 10th annual Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Hoops Classic, and the Broncos proved they're for real in a matchup of perhaps the area's two best girls teams.

"It wasn't our best game offensively or defensively, we have things to work on still, but we got the win and that's all we can ask for," said Ludvigsen, who was named the Jockey Player of the Game after leading her team with 19 points and eight rebounds. "We didn't have our normal energy tonight. Just being confident...it's something I've been working on this year. Everyone on our team can score, so when one's not having a good game, others step up."

The Grove needed to find answers since Division 1 UW-Milwaukee (UWM) recruit Sophia Rampulla was held to 12 points, and they got it with four players hitting multiple 3-pointers.

Spang, May, Ludvigsen and Rampulla each hit two - and one from Rampulla with about three minutes to go may have been the final dagger - and the Broncos also got a triple each from Ava Domagalski and Samantha Hafferkamp.

Both teams, especially Bradford, looked visibly tired toward the end of the game, and it became a war of attribution, due in part to the fact it was the Grove's first game in nine days.

But the Red Devils showed serious fight after getting down by as many as 18 twice in the second half.

Green stepped up in transition, and Thomas was dynamite down low, and quickly a 13-2 run made it a five-point game.

Thomas, who finished with a game-high 30 points, scored a three-point play where her free throw cut it to 53-48, but then the Broncos put the nail in the coffin.

Union Grove hit 9-of-10 free throws late in the game to seal the deal.

"Shots weren't falling and we were a little rattled, and we dug ourselves a hole," Bradford coach Nicole Ferrille. "But I told the girls it would be a game of runs, and hang in there. Iyanna can be a huge spark. She's still young, and I think she's starting to realize we need her to be a leader. With two very good basketball teams, the score is going to fluctuate.

"Grove is a very good basketball team. They're going to knock down shots, and they multiple good guards. You can just tell they've been playing together a long time."

For Grove coach Rob Domagalski, the Broncos were tired and were making some mistakes defensively.

"We built a nice lead. A lot of these girls have been playing together for so many years, I'm not quick to call timeouts. We just have to play better at times," Domagalski said. "Once we get going, it's a snowball effect."

Domagalski said his girls learned for the future how to play two "dynamic" players like Thomas and Farmer, and it will only help, despite Thomas' huge stat line.

Union Grove has owned the Southern Lakes Conference since 2016, and this year seems like no exception. These past three years in particular, the Broncos have taken things to another level.

Can they finally make it to the state tournament for the first time in school history?

"The girls are confident with what they do and we have a pretty good team," Domagalski added. "I don't want to disrespect any past teams, but this is one of the best. Not only do we have good players, we have great chemistry.

"Hopefully, that goes a long way for us."