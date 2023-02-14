WILMOT — The Wilmot High School girls basketball team hasn’t exactly had an easy time this season.

In the standings, the Panthers sit in last place in the Southern Lakes Conference, and they’ve only won a total of six games with only two games left.

But on Friday night, a special return home from a Wilmot legend brightened spirits, and even though the Panthers fell, 79-50, to state-ranked Union Grove, it showed that it’s really not always about wins and losses.

When you have a transcendent, generational, iconic, the adjectives could keep going, talent like McKenna Johnson on your squad, stuff like this tends to happen — over and over.

Two months ago, Johnson, a left-handed, 5-foot-8 junior point guard, went off for 47 points to set the school record for points scored in a single game.

Then, the next time she played against Burlington in Burlington Jan. 31, more history was made.

Johnson’s 37 points, 30 of which came in the second half, put her at 1,447 career points and counting. She broke the record of 1,442 points by Courtney Maki, who played for the Panthers from 1991-1995. And most of her points came in the second half as she put the team on her back and overcame a double-digit deficit for a big victory.

Fast forward to Friday night.

Father’s death at Wilmot has kept Courtney away for two decades

One day before school in 2001, Maki’s dad, Dennis, who was the building and grounds guy at Wilmot Union High School, tragically died while running laps around the gym.

Also her assistant coach, Dennis was obviously super close with Courtney, and the pain is still there to this day.

So when Wilmot Athletic Director Herm Christiansen invited Maki to Friday’s ceremony, though she was honored, she was afraid to return to the place where everything went down.

“I hadn’t actually stepped foot inside Wilmot High School in over 20 years, ever since my dad died,” Courtney said. “He was my assistant coach and the head of buildings and grounds at Wilmot.

“He died before school one morning, while running laps in the gym. I never really got over that, so I hadn’t been back in two decades. It was special, seeing this Wilmot player that I’d heard so much about, and it was nice to sit down with all of my ex-coaches. I also really enjoyed talking with McKenna’s family.

“Herm Christensen actually reached out and told me that McKenna had broken my record. He asked if I was able to come to the game and “pass on the torch” to McKenna. I was honored, so of course I drove up. I knew how special it was for me, when I broke the record, and McKenna deserves that same respect. I was just honored to be included.”

Courtney stopped at the cemetery while in town last weekend to talk to her dad. She always dreamed of the moment her record was broken, coming back with her dad and reminiscing about the good, old days.

“I asked him to be with me, because my record was “ours” … We’d spent so much time in the gym before school, at nights and on weekends, he was my dad, but really he was my hero,” Courtney said. “So I asked him to be with me Friday night and I think he was.”

“It was a little bittersweet standing there. I never dreamed that he wouldn’t be with me when that record fell. We would’ve reminisced about games 25 years ago, and he would’ve told me it’s time, that records are meant to be broken.

“I think more than anything, I just felt proud. Of course there is pride in setting a record, but I really took pride in the fact that I was able to be a small part of McKenna’s special night. And in doing so, I felt like my dad was standing there with me. After the game I walked over to the old gym, the Dennis Maki Center, and I laughed and looked up at the sign and thanked him.”

Passing the torch

Maki officially passed the torch in person to Johnson Friday night, as the two shared a sweet moment with a hug and acknowledgement of mutual respect.

For three decades, Maki’s seemingly insurmountable scoring record stood, and night after night, Johnson proves to be a more than worthy successor.

Johnson has already received offers from several Division 1 schools to play college basketball, including Michigan State, and it’s easy to see why.

She has scored 30 or more points nine times this season, along with seven separate outings in the 20s.

On Saturday, Johnson reflected about the historic occasion.

“It was a privilege to break Courtney’s record,” Johnson said. “Many had said what a special player she was at Wilmot.

“It was a honor that she came all the way from Ohio to pass the torch. As a freshman, that was never a thought. I never envisioned breaking that record until the end of sophomore year when I was close to 1,000 points. After sophomore season, I realized Courtney’s goal was in reach.”

Johnson is a handful for opposing defenses.

Against Burlington Jan. 31, she was on fire, hitting step-back jump shots and 3-pointers from at least five feet beyond the 19-foot 3-point line.

On the fast break, McKenna can finish in transition through traffic, and she has an uncanny ability to split double teams and get to her spot. The Demons eventually realized they needed to double team Johnson, but her elite ball-handling skills allow her to dribble past, around and straight through most traps or pressure.

And just when you think she’s going to hit another shot, she finds a wide open teammate for a high-percentage look.

Could she break the Kenosha County record?

With roughly 30 or so high school games remaining in her storybook career, it sounds crazy to consider but the Kenosha County all-time record is far from safe.

Shoreland Lutheran alumna Chelby Koker, who is currently averaging 15.9 points per game as a senior for the Division 1 Northern Illinois Huskies, holds the all-time county record of 2,448 points, the fifth-most points scored in Wisconsin history.

With 34 points and 29 the past two games, Johnson is actually up to 1,510 points for her career with two regular season games remaining, at least two more playoff games (this year and senior year) and 24 more regular season games next season.

So, if we’re saying a minimum of 28 more games as a Panthers, McKenna would have to average a remarkable 33.5 points per game over the rest of her career. Obviously, that number goes down with more playoff games. And Johnson showed her freshman year she can carry the team to sectionals.

With plenty of success comes adversity.

Even for Johnson, who says it’s hard to put up a lot of points when teams are focused on stopping you.

“High school can be challenging with double and triple coverage,” she said. “I try to keep my focus and work through adversity. It’s been a very difficult season.

“When we are down, I try to encourage my team to stay positive and continue to remind them to stay with it and grind on defense to get stops. Also take open shots. Team-wise, I feel we need to be better on defense. If we lock in on defense, especially help-side, we should be able to compete.”

Without a ton of bright spots this season, McKenna will always hold on to that big comeback against Burlington. The Panthers were down 19 points at halftime, and it truly took a team effort in the second half to beat a quality Demons squad.

“The best moment so far this season was the comeback against Burlington,” Johnson said. “We were down by 19 at the half. We changed our defense from a zone to man. Our defense re-energized us, and our shots started to go in. We rallied until we had the lead, then Burlington called a timeout. It was so exciting when the energy switched.”

A lover of AP U.S. History, Johnson, like most juniors, is preparing to take the ACT test.

She plans to continue her academic and athletic career in college, but it’s still too early to know where she wants to play.

“I’m still enjoying the process and being patient to find the right fit,” McKenna said. “I’m hoping to decide by the summer.

“This spring and summer I’ll be playing with Wisconsin Flight Elite. I love club ball because I get to meet a lot of great girls who are locked in and love to be in the gym.”

Through it all, McKenna has had a blast with mom and dad at their Silver Lake home, playing basketball in the pole barn just about every day growing up with her six, yes six, siblings.

“My parents are very supportive and have given me the best opportunities,” Johnson said. “Madelyn is away at college and I miss her tons. We talk often so that helps. It is great to finally have my sister Cardin back. She’s been out since September with an injury.”

Living the dream

These days, Courtney Maki is married, has a job she loves and has a “wonderfully supportive” family.

She’s a property manager at Northwest Village Apartments in Mansfield, Ohio, about six hours away from Wilmot and an hour or so southwest of Cleveland.

It’s a little bigger than Wilmot, with 47,000 people, and Maki wouldn’t have it any other way.

“When I was McKenna’s age, I idolized Katie Smith, who played for Ohio State,” Maki said. “A few years back I went to my first Ohio State women’s basketball game in Columbus. I was like a kid all over again.

“My life has taken some interesting twists and turns, but I have to believe I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be. Married, working a job I love, with a wonderfully supportive family.”