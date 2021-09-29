High school girls golf: Central advances as team, 4 other county players also advance to sectionals

The Central girls golf team is through regionals and into sectionals.

And four other county players are moving on with the Falcons.

Central carded a team total of 313 in a WIAA Division-1 regional Wednesday at Ives Grove Links in Sturtevant, placing the Falcons in second, seven strokes behind regional champion Union Grove's 306. But the top four teams move on to next week Tuesday's Division-1 sectional at The Club at Strawberry Creek, so Central advanced comfortably.

The top two teams, along with the top three individuals on non-qualifying teams, will advance from sectionals to the State Tournament, scheduled for Oct. 11-12 at University Ridge in Verona.

Last year, Central finished third at sectionals, seven stokes out of a State Tournament berth. But twins Kylie and Katelyn Walker, freshmen last fall, both advanced to state individually, where Kylie tied for third and Katelyn placed 22nd.

In Wednesday's regional, Kylie Walker finished second with an even-par 72, carding a 35 on the front nine and a 37 on the back. She finished a shot behind Union Grove junior Norah Roberts, who claimed medalist honors with a 1-under 71 (32-39).