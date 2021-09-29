High school girls golf: Central advances as team, 4 other county players also advance to sectionals

The Central girls golf team is through regionals and into sectionals.
And four other county players are moving on with the Falcons.
Central carded a team total of 313 in a WIAA Division-1 regional Wednesday at Ives Grove Links in Sturtevant, placing the Falcons in second, seven strokes behind regional champion Union Grove's 306. But the top four teams move on to next week Tuesday's Division-1 sectional at The Club at Strawberry Creek, so Central advanced comfortably.
The top two teams, along with the top three individuals on non-qualifying teams, will advance from sectionals to the State Tournament, scheduled for Oct. 11-12 at University Ridge in Verona.
Last year, Central finished third at sectionals, seven stokes out of a State Tournament berth. But twins Kylie and Katelyn Walker, freshmen last fall, both advanced to state individually, where Kylie tied for third and Katelyn placed 22nd.
In Wednesday's regional, Kylie Walker finished second with an even-par 72, carding a 35 on the front nine and a 37 on the back. She finished a shot behind Union Grove junior Norah Roberts, who claimed medalist honors with a 1-under 71 (32-39).
Katelyn Walker, meanwhile, placed fourth with a 76 (40-36) for Central, while sophomore Chloe Brown tied for sixth with an 82 (41-41), junior Elle O'Reilly placed eighth with an 83 (43-40) and senior Carly Lois placed 13th with a 96 (50-46).
The highest score for each team gets thrown out in the team totals.
Badger/Williams Bay (388) and Burlington (395) finished behind Union Grove and Central to advance to sectionals as a team, while Indian Trail (446) finished fifth and Tremper (452) was sixth. Bradford and Wilmot did not have complete teams but did have individual golfers compete.
Two of them, Bradford junior Ava Litkey and Wilmot sophomore Payton Morton, along with Tremper junior Phina Troha and Indian Trail junior Maddie Dahlk, qualified individually for next week's sectional at Strawberry Creek.
Litkey fired an 82 (40-42) to tie for sixth place, Morton shot an 86 (44-42) to tie for 10th, Troha carded a 98 (46-52) to tie for 15th and Dahlk shot a 100 (50-50) to tie for 17th and grab the final individual qualifying spot from the regional.
Also competing Wednesday for Tremper were sophomore Rebecca Susmilch (106), sophomore McKenna Furest (118) and sophomore Mary Riese (130).
Also competing for Indian Trail were freshman Morgan Calhoun (106), senior Breanna Witt (118), junior Annie Herrmann (122) and sophomore Bailey Schumann (123).
And also competing as individuals were Bradford senior Skyler Battersby (125), Bradford senior Jenna Hutchings and Wilmot freshman Shauna Starzec (116).