High school girls golf: Central opens season by winning Badger Par-3 Invite

The Central girls golf team started with a victory in a season the Falcons hope will be full of them.

In Thursday's season-opening Badger Par-3 Invite at the Hawk's View Barn Hollow Course in Lake Geneva, Central fired a team total of 249 to win the tournament by four shots over Union Grove, which carded a 253.

The Falcons finished third in their WIAA Division-1 sectional last season, missing out on a State Tournament bid as a team by seven strokes. They're hoping for big things this season, led by sophomore twin sisters Kylie and Katelyn Walker, who finished tied for third and 22nd, respectively, in the State Tournament as individuals in their freshman season.

The Walkers each carded a 61 on Thursday, but it was actually fellow sophomore Chloe Brown who had the Falcons' lowest score on the par-3 course, as she fired a 60. Junior Elle O'Reilly was right behind with a 67 and senior Carly Lois totaled a 74.

None of those scores, however, were good enough to top Union Grove junior Norah Roberts, who won medalist honors with a 1-over-par 55, which set an individual tournament record. Roberts also qualified for the Division-1 State Tournament last season and tied for third with Kylie Walker.